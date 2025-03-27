Lexie Brown shares feelings on JuJu Watkins potentially breaking Caitlin Clark’s scoring record

Seattle Storm veteran Lexie Brown shared her thoughts on JuJu Watkins' chances to break Caitlin Clark's scoring record. The USC Trojans' sophomore saw her season cut short after sustaining an ACL injury against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Monday.

As she starts a long process that will end with her return to the court next season, many questions surround Watkins. During Wednesday's installment of the "Gil's Arena" show, Brown was asked whether she sees Watkins coming close to breaking Clark's record.

"Oh, for sure," Brown said. "Just the way she scores the ball. And then I feel like she would probably at some point develop a more efficient scoring, more threes, she get to the free-throw line a little bit more. So it's going to be interesting. That's so far ahead, you don't even want to bring that up, like, 'What are you gonna do when you get back? Are you going to stay all four or are you going to do your three years and leave when you're eligible?'"

JuJu Watkins only played five minutes against the Bulldogs before suffering a severe injury early in the first quarter. Kiki Iriafen took over and scored 36 points in 31 minutes, giving the team confidence even during Watkins' absence.

The youngster finished her second season averaging 23.9 points per game, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 42.6% from the field.

She's tallied 1,709 points in two seasons with the Trojans, over 2,000 less than Caitlin Clark's number (3,951).

She's posting better points-per-game averages than Clark (19.2) after two seasons, meaning she could have a shot at dethroning the former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar. It remains to be seen how many years Watkins plays in college since she already has the talent to go against many players in the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark reacts to JuJu Watkins' season-ending injury

In the wake of JuJu Watkins' gut-wrenching injury, Caitlin Clark sent a message to the Trojans star on Twitter/X. Clark reaffirmed that Watkins would come back stronger from the setback.

"Sending all my thoughts and prayers to JuJu. Kid will come back stronger than ever ❤️," she tweeted.

The USC Trojans were considered one of the favorite teams to win the NCAA tournament. Without Watkins on the court, the job gets considerably harder, especially if they clash against Paige Bueckers and UConn in the Elite Eight. USC returns to action on Friday against Kansas State.

