  • Lexie Hull, Aliyah Boston and Chloe Bibby gutted after Indiana Fever rocked with two season-ending injuries 

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Aug 09, 2025 03:50 GMT
Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun - Game One - Source: Getty
On Friday, the Indiana Fever announced that guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald will be sidelined for the rest of the 2025 WNBA season. This news has since been met with emotional reactions from their teammates.

In the first quarter of the Fever's Thursay matchup against the Phoenix Mercury, Colson suffered an ACL tear. Then, in the final 10 minutes of regulation, McDonald sustained a broken bone in her right foot.

After the Fever officially announced that the season was over for Colson and McDonald, their teammates went on Instagram to express their support.

All-Star center Aliyah Boston sent well wishes for the recovery of Colson and McDonald, while Chloe Bibby and Lexie Hull expressed their love for the injured guards.

"We got yall bookies," Boston posted in her Instagram story. Elsewhere, Hull sent wounded heart emojis while Bibby wrote, "Love you humans."
Aliyah Boston, Chloe Bibby, and Lexie Hull express their support for Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald. Credit: Boston/IG, Bibby/IG, Hull/IG
The injuries to Colson and McDonald are the latest cross to bear for the Fever, who have been missing star guard Caitlin Clark for a huge chunk of the season. Clark, who was named an All-Star for the second straight season, has missed a total of 18 games this year.

To the Fever's credit, they have managed to pull off a 17-14 record, which is good for third place in the Eastern Conference. However, the team's chemistry might eventually be compromised as the injury bug continues to affect the Fever's rotation.

Indiana Fever players celebrate Sydney Colson's birthday with a singing telegram

Two days before Colson tore her ACL, her Fever teammates created a happy moment for her as they surprised the 11-year WNBA veteran with a special birthday treat.

In a clip posted by the Fever on Wednesday, the Fever players are seen giving Colson the gift of a singing telegram.

This is the first birthday celebration for Colson as part of the Fever lineup. The two-time WNBA champion, who was drafted by the New York Liberty in the second round of the 2011 WNBA draft, turned 35 on Wednesday.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

