Lexie Hull, Aliyah Boston and Chloe Bibby gutted after Indiana Fever rocked with two season-ending injuries 

On Friday, the Indiana Fever announced that guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald will be sidelined for the rest of the 2025 WNBA season. This news has since been met with emotional reactions from their teammates.In the first quarter of the Fever's Thursay matchup against the Phoenix Mercury, Colson suffered an ACL tear. Then, in the final 10 minutes of regulation, McDonald sustained a broken bone in her right foot. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter the Fever officially announced that the season was over for Colson and McDonald, their teammates went on Instagram to express their support.All-Star center Aliyah Boston sent well wishes for the recovery of Colson and McDonald, while Chloe Bibby and Lexie Hull expressed their love for the injured guards.&quot;We got yall bookies,&quot; Boston posted in her Instagram story. Elsewhere, Hull sent wounded heart emojis while Bibby wrote, &quot;Love you humans.&quot;Aliyah Boston, Chloe Bibby, and Lexie Hull express their support for Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald. Credit: Boston/IG, Bibby/IG, Hull/IGThe injuries to Colson and McDonald are the latest cross to bear for the Fever, who have been missing star guard Caitlin Clark for a huge chunk of the season. Clark, who was named an All-Star for the second straight season, has missed a total of 18 games this year.To the Fever's credit, they have managed to pull off a 17-14 record, which is good for third place in the Eastern Conference. However, the team's chemistry might eventually be compromised as the injury bug continues to affect the Fever's rotation.Indiana Fever players celebrate Sydney Colson's birthday with a singing telegramTwo days before Colson tore her ACL, her Fever teammates created a happy moment for her as they surprised the 11-year WNBA veteran with a special birthday treat.In a clip posted by the Fever on Wednesday, the Fever players are seen giving Colson the gift of a singing telegram.This is the first birthday celebration for Colson as part of the Fever lineup. The two-time WNBA champion, who was drafted by the New York Liberty in the second round of the 2011 WNBA draft, turned 35 on Wednesday.