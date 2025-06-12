Lexie Hull celebrates Pacers Game 3 win in attendance with Sophie Cunningham

With an extended break between games, Lexie Hull decided to use her time off to soak in some NBA action. On Wednesday, she was one of the many notable names in attendance for a pivotal Game 3 of the finals.

Seeing that they share a stadium, the Indiana Fever and Pacers are constantly seen supporting one another. Tyrese Haliburton is regularly spotted supporting his WNBA counterparts, and now the Fever are returning the favor.

As the action ensued between the Pacers and OKC Thunder, the Fever posted a short video on their social media account. Lexie Hull and teammates Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Makayla Timpson were all together in the stands to cheer on Haliburton and Co.

After suffering a blowout loss in Game 2, the Pacers didn't waste the opportunity of being back on their home floor. Thanks to strong showings from some unlikely heroes, Indiana was able to walk out with a 116-107 to take a 2-1 series lead. The most notable standout for the Pacers was Bennedict Mathurin, who erupted for 27 points off the bench.

Hull's video on the Fevers' social media account wasn't her only post of the night. She also re-shared the Pacers' victory photo on her Instagram story following Wednesday's win.

Lexie Hull has supported the Indiana Pacers throughout their NBA Finals run

Wednesday was far from the first time Lexie Hull pulled up to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to support the Pacers. She and countless other members of the Fever have been in attendance throughout their deep playoff run.

The last time Lexie Hull was spotted in the crowd was during the Eastern Conference finals. She was courtside for Game 6 against the New York Knicks with Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston. This ended up being a big night for Indiana, as they punched their ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years.

When she isn't supporting her NBA counterparts, Hull is continuing to grow her game in the WNBA. Coming off a career year in 2024, the former No. 6 pick has taken a step forward this season.

Under new coach Stephanie White, Hull is a regular starter and seeing a sizable uptick in minutes. She is making the most of this opportunity, as her production has gone up across the board. This season, she is averaging 9.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting an impressive 52.2% from beyond the arc.

