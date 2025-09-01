  • home icon
Lexie Hull disappointed in Caitlin Clark’s ex-teammate’s attire choice 

By Advait Jajodia
Published Sep 01, 2025 14:18 GMT
Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty

Lexie Hull and the Indiana Fever couldn’t get past the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday, but the night still turned into a special one. After the game, Hull caught up with Jada Gyamfi, Caitlin Clark’s former Iowa teammate.

The two posed for a photo that Gyamfi later shared on her Instagram Story with the caption:

“We 🤍 10! @lexiehull.”

Hull reposted the story and responded with a playful jab about Gyamfi’s outfit. Pointing out that Gyamfi was wearing a Valkyries jersey, Hull wrote:

“disappointed in the outfit choice but 🫶🏻”
Credits: Instagram (@lexiehull)

Gyamfi wasn’t cheering against Hull, though. She was sporting the Valkyries’ No. 20 jersey in support of her former Hawkeye teammate, Kate Martin. Earlier this summer, while attending the Fever’s preseason contest against Brazil at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Gyamfi donned Fever gear with Caitlin Clark’s number.

On the court, Hull finished with eight points and six rebounds. In contrast, Martin came off the bench to put up 10 points and two rebounds to help the Valkyries land a 75-63 victory.

Stephanie White gives an injury update on Caitlin Clark

It's been over six weeks since Caitlin Clark suffered a right groin injury against the Connecticut Sun. The Indiana Fever have been 9-9 without their star sophomore. The team has slid to the eighth seed in the standings, with only four regular-season games left to secure a playoff spot.

Despite the urgency, the Fever is taking a cautious approach with Clark’s return. Head coach Stephanie White made it clear she wants to see more of Clark in practice before putting her back in the lineup.

"I want to see her continue to work to not just build endurance, but to be able to handle contact, 94 feet, as it's going to be in-game," White said. "And to be able to do that and sustain from an endurance standpoint. And that's going to take multiple practices to make sure that there's no regression. And as most of us know, as we get fatigued, we look different. And see how she plays through fatigue."
The Fever’s remaining schedule won’t be easy, with matchups against the Phoenix Mercury, Chicago Sky, Washington Mystics, and Minnesota Lynx. With the ninth-place Sparks only two games behind them, Indiana will likely need at least two wins to clinch a postseason berth.

Edited by Gio Vergara
