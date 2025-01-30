Lexie Hull drops 5-word reaction to Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell's big decision

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull on Wednesday posted her reaction to the decision of two-time WNBA All-Star Kelsey Mitchell to re-sign with the Fever.

Hull reposted the Fever's post welcoming Mitchell back to the team. The post included an illustration of the 5-foot-8 Mitchell and Indiana's mascot holding a "here to stay" sign. Hull shared her five-word reaction on her Instagram story.

"BEST YET TO COME 🥳 YEAHHHHH," Hull wrote, tagging Mitchell's account.

Lexie Hull's Instagram story (Credits: @lexiehulll)

"(Kelsey Mitchell) is home 🏠❤️," the caption said.

Trending

Mitchell is coming off a career-best season in 2024, averaging 19.2 points on 46.8% shooting. In her seventh season with the Fever, she played in all 40 regular season games and was a starter in 38 games. She also averaged 40.2% on 3-pointers and tallied 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

During the free-agency period, Indiana gave a core player designation to Mitchell — the first of her career. According to the Indianapolis Star's Chloe Peterson, the move gave Indiana exclusive negotiating rights with its guard. Mitchell was also guaranteed a supermax offer of around $249,000 for the 2025 season.

Caitlin Clark is a major factor in Kelsey Mitchell's decision

The arrival of WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark formed a lethal guard combination for Indiana alongside Kelsey Mitchell. In Mitchell's welcome-back ceremony in Indianapolis, she thanked Fever fans for embracing her. Mitchell has spent her whole WNBA career with Indiana since being selected by the team as the No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft.

"I just wanted to say, thank you guys from the bottom of my heart," Mitchell said. "Indiana's been my second home since I went pro, this is the only city I know. To see you guys open your arms up to me ... That was a big part of me coming back because I got a chance to meet really great people."

Then, Mitchell complimented Clark, her backcourt partner and the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year.

"Then, I met one of the greatest people in the world, Caitlin Clark, who just ran the basketball world," Mitchell added. "I think together, we hope to make you guys proud. We hope to make you guys feel like you're a part of our success and our journey. And I'm here. Let's do this."

Expand Tweet

Clark graced Mitchell's event at Indiana's arena on Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

Indiana keeping its core backcourt duo of Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell intact is a step towards another playoff run in 2025. The Fever reached the postseason in 2024 for the first time in eight seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback