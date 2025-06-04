Lexie Hull earns massive respect from fans after carrying Caitlin Clark-less Fever: "If AB played with her fire she would avg 25-30"  

Lexie Hull dominated the spotlight on the Indiana Fever's online fan spaces after leading the team to their first win in Caitlin Clark's absence in Tuesday's game against the Mystics. Hull, who has been having a breakout season, put up 14 points, six rebounds and four assists, shooting 6 of 9, including two 3s, guiding Indiana to an 85-76 win.

She had 12 points in the third quarter, which turned the game around in the Fever's favor as they took a 16-point lead. Hull was also a team-high +/- +19. Indiana's offense may not have stayed afloat without her. The others have been inconsistent in Clark's absence, while Hull has averaged 12.5 ppg on 63.5% 3-point shooting as a starter.

Entering Tuesday's must-win showdown amid a 3-game skid, she led the league in 3-point percentage (57.0%) and offensive fouls drawn (12). Hull's tenacity on both ends has impressed the Fever fans, and her contribution to the team's much-needed win against the Mystics saw many voice their opinion.

One fan hailed the fourth-year 3-and-D wing while taunting Aliyah Boston, saying:

DNINJA @DNINJA219625 If AB played with her fire she would avg 25-30 pts a game. Lexi is a freakin baller.

Another said:

Ericaf455 @ericaf455 Lexie Hull is so important man…

One fan added:

Ricky Lahey @Heisenberg_5520 Took a huge leap this year especially around the rim. She's balling.

One fan wrote:

Carter Momon @TheKingCartier Lexie Hull is literally everything EVERY. SINGLE. GAME. Shout out Lexie. She never stops bringing it.

One fan said:

IfICanDream2025 @Puffery69 She is so quick. Not selfish otherwise she really could score

