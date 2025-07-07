Lexie Hull gushes as Sophie Cunningham rocks in Damian Lillard’s fiery “Dolla Red” kicks

Sophie Cunningham starred in Adidas’ latest ad campaign for Damian Lillard’s new signature shoe line.

In addition to appearing in a hilarious commercial, the Indiana Fever guard also played a role as a model, leaving her teammate Lexie Hull in awe.

Cunningham shared a series of photos wearing the new Dame X “Dolla Red” sneakers. The photo shoot quickly gained traction, garnering nearly 50,000 likes and 500 comments within 13 hours. Among the many fans, Hull seemed to be gushing over Cunningham’s striking poses.

Cunningham commented: “🤤🤤🤤”

Credits: Instagram (@sophie_cham)

Despite a drop in her on-court production this season, averaging fewer points (5.2) and assists (0.8) per game than her career averages of 7.6 points and 1.4 assists, Adidas is banking on Sophie Cunningham’s growing popularity for their latest marketing stunt.

Cunningham has seen a significant rise in her popularity since joining the Indiana Fever earlier this year. Her Instagram following skyrocketed to over a million, particularly after a controversial moment during the June 17 game against the Connecticut Sun.

Many fans lauded her for forcefully pulling down Jacy Sheldon as a response to Sheldon poking Caitlin Clark earlier in the contest.

Sophie Cunningham gets criticized for controversial comments involving Detroit and Cleveland

Sophie Cunningham is loved by fans for her bold and outspoken personality. However, she faced backlash following a comment made about the WNBA’s upcoming expansion plans.

Cunningham questioned the league’s choice of cities for new teams, specifically Detroit and Cleveland, suggesting that other locations might have been more appealing for players and fans.

“You want to listen to your players. Where do they want to play? Where are they going to get excited to play and draw fans? Cunningham asked. “Miami would have been a great one. Everyone loves Florida. Nashville is an amazing city. Kansas City, amazing opportunity.

There’s a huge arena downtown that no one’s using… It’s a hard situation, but I don’t know how excited people are to go to Detroit or Cleveland."

Following their narrow 89-87 victory over the Fever, the LA Sparks joined the cities of Cleveland and Detroit, both of whom clapped back at Cunningham’s questionable remarks with humorous jabs.

