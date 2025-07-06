Lexie Hull all hearts as former teammate turns heads with elegance amid injury rehab 

Lexie Hull spent last year as teammates with Katie Lou Samuelson with the Indiana Fever, creating a bond before parting ways in the offseason. Samuelson is yet to suit up for her new team, the Seattle Storm, this season as she recovers from her ACL tear, but Hull is supportive of her former teammate.

On Instagram on Saturday, Hull left heart emojis for Samuelson as she posted snaps from her injury rehab and pictures with her child, Aliya.

“❤️❤️,” Hull commented.

Hull's IG comment

Last season, Samuelson was one of the Fever’s key players, playing 37 games, averaging 4.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Her performances with Indiana earned her a one-year contract with the Storm, which she signed in February, two months before tearing her ACL in a practice with Seattle.

Meanwhile, Hull has been having a breakout season with the Fever this year, putting up 8.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

The Storm are among the top teams in the WNBA this season, occupying the fifth spot with an 11-7 record, while the Fever are seventh with a 9-9 record.

Lexie Hull gets praise from Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White for selfless season

Lexie Hull turned many heads this season for her impressive performances for the Indiana Fever. One of them is her coach Stephanie White, who praised her for her unselfishness and team-first mentality.

“She’s like a plug-in play. … You can utilize her with lots of different matchups on the floor, lots of different teammates and rotations on the floor,” White said during the Fever’s June 22 game against the Las Vegas Aces.

“She’s improved in her ability to get to the rim. She’s a great off-ball cutter, so she’s not just a traditional 3 and D. … Her versatility, especially defensively, allows us to utilize her in a lot of ways,” she added.

Her all-around play also earned her more minutes this season, helping the team in games without franchise star Caitlin Clark, who has dealt with injuries this season

Lexie Hull is expected to continue her fine play for the Fever for the rest of the season as they look to return to the playoffs and fulfill their early-season expectations as one of the title contenders.

