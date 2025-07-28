Lexie Hull all hearts after sister, Lacie Hull, enjoys wholesome "dog filled" weekend 

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull was all hearts while reacting to her twin sister Lacie Hull’s dog-filled weekend. Lexie's sister shared a series of photographs on Instagram highlighting her weekend in Chicago for the Fever-Sky game on Sunday. Lacie captioned the post:“Was a dog filled wknd !!! My favorite kind.&quot;Lexie Hull responded to her sister’s picture dump on Instagram with a loving message.“❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Lexie.Lexie Hull’s comment on Instagram.The Indiana Fever beat the Chicago Sky following a 35-point outing from Kelsey Mitchell, whoc finished with 35 points and six assists on 12-for-19 shooting. Lexie Hull had a rough night, though, shooting 3-for-7 (1-for-4 from 3), finishing the game with seven points, four rebounds and three assists.The Fever guard is averaging 7.3 points and 4.4 assists this season, shooting 42.5%, including 43.7% from 3-point range. Hull has had limited opportunities in Indiana’s offense, often coming off the bench.Nevertheless, her solid shooting splits make her one of the most efficient guards on the Fever’s roster, especially while Caitlin Clark continues to deal with her sophomore slump.Lacie and Lexie Hull were inducted into the Central Valley High School's &quot;Wall of Fame&quot;The Hull twins were exceptional during their time in high school, leading the Central Valley women's basketball team to the state championship in 2016 and 2018. In December, their alma mater honored the twins by inducting them into the Central Valley's Wall of Fame.Speaking on the experience, Lacie Hull said:&quot;It’s an overwhelming feeling of happiness and just gratefulness to be here and be supported and honored in the most amazing school and accomplishment. It’s just a really great experience.”She reflected on her journey and expressed gratitude for how far she has come since her high school days.&quot;It’s just awesome to be in a position where you can inspire young girls and, hopefully, show them that anything’s possible. The places we’ve been, the experiences we’ve had, wouldn’t be possible without basketball. And so, hopefully, little girls can see that and believe they can do it too,” Lexie said.Following a stellar high school run, the Hull twins headed to Stanford, where they led the team to the national championship in 2021.