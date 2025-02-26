Lexie Hull highlights Fever’s strong camaraderie despite Caitlin Clark’s rookie hype: "Empowering everybody on the team"

Last season, Lexie Hull and her other Indiana Fever teammates cheered for the arrival of Caitlin Clark. A few of them went to Grainbridge FieldHouse to celebrate with fans when the team drafted the former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar. The No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft eventually took over the reins of the team once the season started.

Although a rookie, Clark promptly earned the veterans' trust on the roster. It did not take long for the vaunted point guard to lead the team on the court. Win or lose, the Fever played together.

On Tuesday, reporter Scott Agness posted an interview of Lexie Hull with Doug Boles, the President of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar, as the Fever star was invited to raise an IndyCar flag over the weekend.

In that interview, Hull had this to say about how the Indiana Fever worked together last season with a rookie as their leader: (Start at 2:56)

“That’s the name of the game. It takes every person out there to win, every person on our staff to bring home championships. Starting with Caitlin [Clark], we’ve done a really good job of empowering everybody on the team and making sure everyone is contributing the best that they can.”

The Indiana Fever struggled to start the season. With Caitlin Clark running the offense, the team slumped to a 1-8 start. The adversity only galvanized them and made them stronger for the rest of the season. After the Olympic break, Indiana finished with a 9-5 record to end the regular season with a 20-20 card.

The surge late in the season allowed the Fever to clinch a playoff spot, the first time the team appeared in the postseason since 2016. Clark led the way but had plenty of help from Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull, NaLyssa Smith and Temi Fagbenle.

Lexie Hull became a starter late in the season after showing impressive chemistry with Caitlin Clark

Before Aug. 28, Lexie Hull had started only one game for the Indiana Fever. Against the Connecticut Sun on that day, the small forward had 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one steal. She shot 5-for-9, including 4-for-6 from deep. Hull’s shooting, defense and chemistry with Caitlin Clark stood out.

Former Fever coach Christie Sides kept Hull in the starting five against the Chicago Sun two nights later. She delivered with 11 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Three of Clark’s game-high 12 assists went to the sweet-shooting forward, who went 3-for-4 from behind the arc.

Sides kept Hull in the starting five to end the regular season and in the playoffs against the Connecticut Sun. The Fever exercised a team option on Hull in the offseason to keep her on the team. Indiana made significant changes to bolster the roster around Caitlin Clark, but the team made sure they kept Hull.

