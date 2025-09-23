Lexie Hull puts Stephanie White's haters on blast after Fever coach proves her worth amid constant scrutiny: "It's honestly incredible"

Coach Stephanie White had her fair share of critics and detractors during her first season in charge of the Indiana Fever. Lexie Hull seemed to have squashed that thought after praising White on national television for getting the best out of an injury-plagued team.

Speaking to ESPN's "Vibe Check" on Monday, Hull had nothing but praise for White and how she has navigated through a mountain of injuries. The Fever took a 1-0 lead in their WNBA semifinals series against the Las Vegas Aces despite five players already ruled out for the season, including Caitlin Clark.

"It's honestly incredible," Hull said. "I don't think you could put anybody else out there with the hand we've been dealt and get the same outcome that we've got if we didn't have her leading our ship. So, we're really grateful for her.

The Stanford product added:

"She's obviously an Indiana legend. I think that it's really great to have someone like that in Indiana. Fans love her, we love her, we believe in her. She's one of the smartest coaches I've played for."

Stephanie White was born in Illinois, but she grew up in Indiana. She was a high school star for Seeger in West Lebanon before taking her talents to West Lafayette to play for the Purdue Boilermakers. She was drafted 21st overall in 1999 by the Charlotte Sting.

White played just one season in Charlotte before spending the last five years of her career with the Indiana Fever. She started her coaching career as an assistant at Ball State in 2003 while an active player. She also had assistant coaching stints at Kansas State and Toledo before joining the Chicago Sky coaching staff in 2007.

The former NCAA champ returned to the Fever as an assistant in 2011, helping the franchise win the WNBA championship in 2012. She was promoted to head coach in 2015 but left after two seasons to take over Vanderbilt's program. She came back to the WNBA in 2023 with the Connecticut Sun before another return to Indiana this season.

Stephanie White proud of Fever's win in Game 1

Stephanie White proud of Fever's win in Game 1. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking to reporters after Game 1, Stephanie White felt proud of the way her team played against the Las Vegas Aces. White commended every player who stepped up when their number was called.

"What I'm just so proud of with this group is it doesn't matter who's on the floor," White said. "It doesn't matter who's on our roster. They give each other the freedom to be themselves. They empower one another to be themselves and to be the best version of themselves."

Game 2 of the Fever-Aces series is on Tuesday at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

