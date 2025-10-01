Lexie Hull rallies behind Napheesa Collier for denouncing Cathy Engelbert with eye-opening statement: "Changes need to be made"

  • home icon
By Arian Kashyap
Modified Oct 01, 2025 11:30 GMT
Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull rallied behind Napheesa Collier on Tuesday after the Lynx forward denounced Cathy Engelbert. Collier's remark came during her exit interview after Minnesota was eliminated in the semifinals by the Phoenix Mercury.

Hull showcased her support for Collier during a pre-game interview, offering her candid views on the league and its leadership core.

"It's exciting to see, you know, players speak out. And speak up about what's going on in our league," Hull said. "I know you're talking about Phee's (Napheesa) interview, and I think when it comes down it, I think I agree with everything she said."
Hull added that she was "proud" of the forward for offering her honest thoughts.

"We are in a really important time in the league and changes need to be made. And so you are seeing her talk about that, and I am really proud of her for making that statement today," she added.

The Fever guard was aalso questioned about Collier's tone during her exit interview as the forward expressed her words in a stern voice. However, Hull once again showed her support for Collier while demanding change.

"We're the players that are driving this change. And regardless of how it is said, I think messaging stands the same from the player's perspective, is things need to change, refereeing needs to change, leadership needs to change.
"I think our league is at a spot it hasn't been in the past ten years, like we're growing exponentially. And we need a change to mirror that," Hull continued.
Collier's exit interview garnered significant attention, as she held Cathy Engelbert accountable and advocated for players to receive the pay they truly deserve.

Lexie Hull hopes CBA negotiations can align players and leadership amid Napheesa Collier's comments

The WNBA could be headed for a lockout next season with tensions between the league leadership and players continuing to rise. That has further deteriorated after Collier's remarks on Tuesday, which attacked WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

On Tuesday, Fever guard Lexie Hull sided with Collier and her statements but hopes that the leadership and players can align themselves during the CBA negotiations.

"I think where the players see the league going is different than where the leadership sees the league going and somehow we need to see that align. And I think the CBA negotiations will help hopefully get us there," Hull remarked.

The WNBAPA is set to renegotiate the CBA this offseason as the players continue to demand a larger salary cap in the coming future.

Edited by Bhargav
