"Lexie Hull relax bud": Caitlin Clark reacts as $217,502 teammate playfully threatens to expose her secret reaction video

Caitlin Clark and her Indiana Fever teammates have been regulars at the Indiana Pacers' playoff games this season. Both teams have formed a close bond with one another, and the Fever superstar is one of many who have enjoyed clutch performances from the Pacers. However, one of Clark's teammates joked that she is taking bids on the video of the star's reaction to game-winners.

Since she arrived in Indiana after the 2024 draft, Clark has formed a close bond with Lexie Hull, who was drafted two years earlier. The guard is in the last year of her three-year, $217,502 rookie contract after Indiana exercised its club option, according to Spotrac. She and the Fever All-Star have a tight bond on and off the court, often attending Pacers games together alongside other teammates.

Hull's playful threat came in the form of an Instagram comment on ESPN's post that showed fans that while Clark is a big fan of the Pacers, she does not want the reaction video to be public. Hull's comment on Friday night started a light-hearted back-and-forth between teammates as the 25-year-old joked that she would expose the clip at the right price.

"I have the reaction video. Taking bids now," Hull said, spurring fans to make offers jokingly.

"@lexiehull relax bud. That's crazy work," Clark commented in response.

Hull's comment created some noise on social media, but the 6-foot-1 guard was having a good time with Clark. The star is one of the focal points of the women's basketball world and does not want the video to go out to protect her image, especially among children. According to her, there is too much cussing in the clip for her to make it public.

Caitlin Clark's similarities with Tyrese Haliburton have helped them form a close friendship

Caitlin Clark has been a close friend of Tyrese Haliburton since connecting with him when he was traded to the Pacers. She has supported him and his playoff run and watched as he led Indiana to upsets against the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks.

Clark has spoken highly of Haliburton's involvement in Indiana when it comes to promoting the women's game. Even before she arrived, the All-Star point guard was a fan of the Fever. According to her, Haliburton supports the growth of basketball for everyone, something she respects about him.

"He loves the game," Clark said. "Even before I got here, he loved the Fever. He has a girls' AAU basketball program. He's a real advocate of the game."

Their close bond is helped by the fact that both stars play the game the same way. The Fever and Pacers are unique in their respective leagues because they prefer to play in transition to get the ball up and down the floor as quickly as possible. According to Clark, the pace they play helps them to be effective despite being the primary focus of the opposing defense.

"Obviously we both want the ball in our hands in transition," Clark said. "That's really where we thrive, playing and pick-and-roll. And it gets hard when teams pick you up full court and deny 94 feet and don't let you get the ball."

Clark and Haliburton continue to have success with their teams, but their willingness to support one another has been on display for years. The Pacers and Fever share a stadium, and both have a chance to bring their franchise a championship, leaving a permanent mark on this era of basketball in Indiana.

