It didn't take long before Caitlin Clark proved to be special. She was still playing at Iowa when experts projected her to be a top pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. After Clark was selected at No. 1, she hit the ground running as soon as she joined the Indiana Fever.

While she has the talent and relentless work ethic, she also has the competitive fire that often separates the good from the great.

In a recent interview with ESPN, fellow Fever star Lexie Hull revealed that Clark was so competitive that she might not talk to his boyfriend after friendly board games of Gang of Four, Settlers of Catan, Monopoly Deal or card games.

"You see her and her boyfriend going at it, her and I going at it," Hull said on Tuesday. "I don't know if she and her boyfriend talk on the ride home because it gets so competitive, but it's fun."

Clark and her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, used the offseason to get some rest, as Clark had less than one month between her final game in college and her first WNBA preseason game.

When she's not playing in front of thousands of people, she still wants to win all the time, just like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Tom Brady.

Caitlin Clark needed some time off and away from the public eye

Caitlin Clark's rise to stardom was impressive. She became one of the most popular athletes overnight and made appearances at several A-list events.

When other WNBA stars played overseas or in the Unrivaled tournament, Clark used that time to lay low and stay off the grid.

"It was nice to get away from everything and just kind of be able to live my life as a normal person, to just be Caitlin," Clark said on Tuesday, via ESPN. "Don't get me wrong, I love basketball and having the spotlight and playing with my teammates, but eventually getting away from that was really healthy for me."

However, she still hit the gym frequently. Clark has gained a lot of muscle and looks stronger ahead of her second season in the WNBA.

