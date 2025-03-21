Lexie Hull's mom Jaime Hull reacts in 3 words as Fever guard's 'rebel' jersey drops

Fever guard Lexie Hull's mom, Jaime Hull, was hyped after the team released her "Rebel Edition" jersey for sale on Wednesday. Fans eagerly anticipated buying the merchandise amid Hull's growing popularity. It's one of the three colorways the Fever will don next year. The 'rebel' jerseys are the red-colored shirts with striped patterns.

Hull's mom, Jaime, took to Instagram and reacted in three words, saying:

"Finally!!! Thank you"

Lexie Hull's mom, Jaime Hull's IG story

The Indiana Fever first introduced the "Rebel Edition" jerseys in 2023. The jersey depicts past achievements in basketball over the decades, which helped shape the Fever franchise. One of the jersey's marquee messages is from franchise legend Tamika Catchings, the first player in Fever's history to make the basketball Hall of Fame in 2020.

"The 'Basketball Chose Me' messaging from Tamika Catchings etched into this uniform will be worn with immense pride, and equally serve as an impactful display to inspire those girls watching our team every game. The Indiana Fever franchise will always be committed to honoring our rich past, while continuously striving to inspire the next generation."

Catchings sent that message during her Hall of Fame acceptance speech in 2020.

Lexie Hull and other Fever players' "Rebel Edition" jerseys are available on the Fever's team store.

Lexie Hull looks forward to second year in the Caitlin Clark-era after winning Unrivaled title

Lexie Hull's 2025 is already off to a winning start. The Indiana Fever guard won the inaugural Unrivaled championship with the Rose Ball Club, led by Chelsea Gray and Angel Reese. Hull enters the WNBA season in May with championship expectations after the Fever's stellar offseason.

Indiana added more depth next to Hull with DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Brianna Turner. Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston have a year of experience. That could bolster Indiana's championship run.

After winning Unrivaled, Hull sat down with Sportkeeda's Mark Medina, opening up about playing with Clark and the Fever's 2025 season, saying:

"She’s had such a great rookie season, but she’s only going to get better,” Hull told Sportskeeda. “Especially with a player like that that is eager to learn and continue to get better, the sky is the limit."

Hull enters her fourth year in the WNBA. She was incredible in the 2024 season as a 3-and-D specialist, averaging career highs in points (5.5) and 3-point shooting efficiency (47.1%). She made her first playoff appearance after contributing to the team's 20-20 record, breaking an eight-year playoff drought.

