Lexie Hull’s mom responds with grace amid debate over Sophie Cunningham taking starting spot despite her stellar stats

Lexie Hull’s mother responded with grace amid the debate over Sophie Cunningham's starting role. With Caitlin Clark sidelined due to a groin injury, Cunningham has stepped into the starting five, but many feel Hull deserves the spot.The debate sparked when a fan pointed out that the Fever held a 13-5 first-quarter record with Lexie Hull as a starter, arguing she deserved the starting spot over Cunningham. Jaime Hull offered a grounded perspective, emphasizing that the team was always more important.&quot;Atta girl!! She will give everything’s she’s got no matter the role! WE&gt;ME. #nowyouknow#proudmom,&quot; she expresed.In response to her tweet, a fan justified why Cunningham deserved the starting spot over her daughter.&quot;Nothing against Lexie, but Sophie has earned the starting spot. Sophie is now the third biggest player in the league per Google trends. Sophie stood up for Caitlin Clark after a year and a half of abuse when no one else did. This is what the fans crave. Now she is being rewarded in fame and major brand deals. This is why we ride hard for Sophie,&quot; the fan wrote.Jaime responded with grace, expressing her love for Cunningham.&quot;All good! I love Sophie too!!!&quot; Hull wrote.In Clark’s absence, Sophie Cunningham has been given the starting role over Lexie Hull. Hull is averaging 7.1 points and 4.3 rebounds across 26 games, compared to Cunningham’s 7.7 points and 3.9 rebounds in 23 games.Hull holds the edge from beyond the arc, shooting 40.7% on three-pointers.Sophie Cunningham once heaped praise on Lexie Hull when discussing their bond on the courtEarly in the season, Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull stepped into starting roles while Caitlin Clark dealt with injuries. The duo found success during that stretch, leading Cunningham to publicly praise Hull for her performances.During a post-game interview in May, Cunningham opened up on her bond with Hull.&quot;&quot;I just love her. I think the defensive intensity she brings is unmatched. I told her, we were just talking, and I said, ‘You could be Defensive Player of the Year depending on how things go.’ She has great energy and real skill on that end,&quot; she said (13:14 onwards).Despite the duo not starting together, they are an important part of the Fever's rotation.