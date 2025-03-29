Lexie Hull's mother Jaime Hull makes feelings crystal clear on expectations from Fever star: "100% capable of achieving all of them"

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull is gearing up for her fourth season in the WNBA. Ahead of the new season, Hull’s mother, Jaime Hull, responded to a projection of Lexie made by a fan on X on Friday.

Ad

Hull's mother expressed her enthusiasm and support for her daughter's upcoming season with the Fever. She wrote that Lexie is fully capable of achieving her goals and predictions and that with the confidence of her coaches, teammates, and herself, she'll be able to take her game to the next level.

"Love your @lexiehulll predictions! She is 100% capable of achieving all of them. With the confidence of her coaches, her team, and most importantly herself she is going elevate her game this season! Enjoy the ride…. LETS GO….. @IndianaFever"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last season Hull started from the bench but fought her way into the starting lineup, starting the final 10 games of the season. She ended the 2024 regular season with averages of 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.6 steals.

While she didn’t shine as brightly as Caitlin Clark, she put in some memorable performances. Most notable was the career-high 22 points with six made 3-point field goals in the 92-75 win against the Seattle Storm on Aug. 18, 2024.

Ad

Indiana Fever Lexie Hull (10) in action, shoots vs Seattle Storm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indianapolis, IN 8/18/2024 CREDIT: David E. Klutho (Photo by David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) - (Credits: Getty)

With the Fever bringing back Stephanie White as head coach, Hull will be eager to impress and be a consistent presence in the team. The Fever begins the 2025 season with a home game against the Chicago Sky on May 17 with tip-off slated for 3 p.m. IST.

Ad

Lexie Hull receives a warm welcome from Fever ahead of new season

Lexie Hull didn’t waste much time after winning the Unrivaled tournament with the Rose BC. She was spotted on the practice court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, getting some shots up, and was warmly welcomed by the team on social media.

"Welcome back, Lexie Hull," the Fever wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

In her three seasons so far with the Fever, she has averaged 4.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback