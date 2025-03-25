Lexie Hull's mother shares 4-word proud mom moment after Fever star's pep talk helps 7th grader

Lexie Hull isn't one of the bigger names on the Indiana Fever roster, but her impact on fans hasn't gone unnoticed. The 6-foot-1 guard was shouted out on X by a father who requested that she say a few words to his daughter before she began her seventh-grade basketball season, where she won a "mental toughness" award.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Hull's mother was one of many who applauded her daughter.

The former Stanford player is entering her fourth season in the WNBA as part of the Indiana Fever. She has been heavily involved in the Indiana community since being drafted in 2022.

Her mother, Jaime Hull, has been one of her biggest supporters, cheering her daughter on both in the WNBA and Unrivaled.

In an X post that went up on Monday, Jaime conveyed her pride in her daughter, glad that she was able to inspire strength in a young person. She didn't use many words, but didn't have to, encouraging her daughter to keep up the good work.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"🥰🥰🥰. Way to inspire people," said Jaime Hull about her daughter.

Throughout her time in the WNBA, Lexie Hull has been outspoken and extremely appreciative of the teammates and coaches who have helped her develop in her professional career. She is committed to paying that forward, and her impact on younger basketball players has been a point of emphasis for her.

Lexie Hull and the Pacers' staff volunteered at a homeless shelter in Indianapolis

Lexie Hull might have received a shoutout from a proud father and her mother, but inspiring a child is far from the only thing she does to help younger people. In late February, Hull and members of the Pacers Sports and Entertainment staff spent a day at DaySpring Center in Indianapolis, helping the homeless shelter clean and organize their supplies.

Ad

Both the Indiana Fever and the NBA counterpart, the Indiana Pacers, are committed to doing their part in the community, and Lexie Hull has been one of the most involved players in those efforts. The community has felt that as well, as Hull's fans will stop her to express their admiration when they see her.

"...trying to go get some groceries and someone fist bumps me and says 'Go Fever!'," said Hull about her interactions with fans. "That's just a cool environment and it shows the dedication of the fans and the fandom in the city, so that part's been awesome."

Lexie Hull has been an inspiration both on and off the court for the Fever, but she could have a larger role to play on the team this season as they look to improve off a breakout season. Her time spent with Rose BC in Unrivaled's first season has her prepared to be a major contributor as the Fever look to make a push.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback