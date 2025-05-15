Lexie Hull's sister Jaime Hull drops 2-word to spur Indiana Fever for WNBA 2025 success

Lexie Hull might not be the biggest star on the Indiana Fever roster, but she is a key piece of Stephanie White's rotation. She will have an important role to play this season if her team is going to improve on last year's success. Her sister, Jaime Hull, is ready to support Hull and the Fever as the 2025 WNBA season begins.

Lexie Hull is entering her fourth season in the WNBA this year, all spent with the Fever. Her growth has been steady, providing the team with elite three-point shooting a good defense, making the most of her 6-foot-1 frame. Indiana hopes that her 44.1% shooting from deep isn't the outlier year of her career.

Hull has been lauded by White and her teammates as one of the team's unsung heroes, but her family is behind her, supporting her every step of the way. They were there for her during her first season with Unrivaled, where she helped Rose BC claim the league's first title. Ahead of the 2025 season, her sister only had two words to encourage Hull ahead of her opener.

Her message is simple, but Jaime Hull showed that she still backs her sister.

"Let's go," said Jaime Hull to her sister and the Fever.

Lexie Hull has spoken about how important her family and friends' support is to her being able to have success on the court. It will be even more important this season as the Fever step into the national spotlight and will be there all season. 41 of their 44 games will be on national television, which means that all eyes will be following Indiana every step of the way this season.

What are the expectations for Lexie Hull and the Indiana Fever?

Last season, Caitlin Clark led the Fever to the postseason, but the Connecticut Sun took advantage of their youth and swept them out of the first round. Indiana's front office didn't waste any time making moves to address the team's weaknesses. They brought in DeWanna Bonner, Nathasha Howard and other veterans to shore up the supporting cast around Clark.

For Lexie Hull, this offseason was about improving her game and finding opportunities to play in a bigger role. She was able to do that with Rose BC in Unrivaled. She wasn't the biggest star on her team, but her defense and accuracy from deep were a big part of their run to the title. She hopes that her new offensive skills can translate into the WNBA's regular season.

The Fever have their work cut out for them, but they are in a much better position to succeed than last year. Clark and Aliyah Boston will continue to lead the way, but role players like Hull will need to be steady contributors in order for Indiana to get where they want to go by the end of the season.

