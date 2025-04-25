Lexie Hull's sweet reaction to Connor McCaffery's loving anniversary note for Caitlin Clark wins hearts

Caitlin Clark and her boyfriend Connor McCaffery celebrated their second anniversary on Thursday. McCaffery had a short message for Clark on social media, which garnered sweet reactions from friends and family, including Lexie Hull of the Indiana Fever.

In an Instagram post, the current Butler assistant coach had a simple message to celebrate their second anniversary. He also shared a black and white photo of himself holding hands with Clark.

"2 years ♾️ keep being u 🖤," McCaffery wrote.

Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery have been dating since they were at Iowa. McCaffery went to work for the Indiana Pacers as a team assistant after graduating, and as fate would have it, Clark was selected first overall by the Fever in last year's WNBA draft.

McCaffery's message garnered reactions from several of Clark's college and pro teammates, including Lexie Hull, who dropped a two-word reply:

"So cuuuuute."

Lexie Hull commented on Connor McCaffery's anniversary post. (Photo: @connor_m30 on IG)

Love is in the air in Indianapolis, and in addition to Caitlin Clark's anniversary, Lexie Hull announced earlier this week that she's engaged to longtime boyfriend Will Matthiessen. The couple first met at Stanford, where Matthiessen played baseball.

Hull won a national championship with the Cardinal in 2021, alongside Cameron Brink and Haley Jones. She was drafted sixth overall by the Indiana Fever in 2022, carving out a starting role late last season and into the postseason.

Caitlin Clark's message to Connor McCaffery for their anniversary

Caitlin Clark's message to Connor McCaffery for their anniversary. (Photo: GETTY)

Connor McCaffery wasn't the only one to make an Instagram post to celebrate their second anniversary. Caitlin Clark also shared a couple of black and white images on Instagram, dropping a simple message for his boyfriend.

"Another year with my favorite person :) I’m so thankful for you," Clark wrote.

The couple has been very supportive of each other's endeavors. They didn't spend the offseason apart despite McCaffery's departure from the Indiana Pacers. He signed with the Butler Bulldogs to be an assistant, but for those who don't know, the university is located in Indianapolis.

Clark spent time between Indianapolis and Iowa, mostly with the Fever, as she built muscle under new coach Stephanie White, who wanted her to become stronger. The franchise rehauled their front office, coaching staff and roster to cater to the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year.

The Fever surrounded Clark with experience, signing free agents DeWanna Bonner, Sydney Colson, Natasha Howard and Brianna Turner. They also acquired Sophie Cunningham and Jaelyn Brown via trade and re-signed Kelsey Mitchell to a one-year contract.

