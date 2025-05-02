Lexie Hull's uncanny resemblance to Sophie Cunningham earns admiration from Fever star's mom: "Maybe a triplet?"

Lexie Hull and her new Indiana Fever teammate, Sophie Cunningham, share an uncanny resemblance during the Fever's media availability on Wednesday. Cunningham took to X, formerly Twitter, to reshare a post highlighting the resemblance.

"twins 👯" Cunningham tweeted.

Reacting to Cunningham's post, Lexie's mom, Jaime Hull, shared that even she finds it hard to tell them apart, noting Sophie as a "triplet."

"Maybe a triplet?? lol Definitely hard to tell you two apart on some of the clips and I’m Lexie’s mom! 🤣🤣🤣. Welcome to Indy Sophie. So excited to meet you! 🥰" Jaime tweeted.

The "triplet" was in reference to the fact that Lexie Hull already has an identical twin named Lacie, who was also a basketball star playing alongside her sister up until college at Stanford.

Lexie Hull is set to start her fourth season in the league, while it will be the seventh for Sophie Cunningham.

Sophie Cunningham describes new Fever teammates as "full of great energy" as they bond in training camp

Sophie Cunningham is set to debut for the Indiana Fever in the 2025 season after spending six years with the Phoenix Mercury. During their media day on Wednesday, Cunningham expressed delight at playing alongside her new teammates as she told reporters how they intend to manage expectations among themselves.

"Yeah, I think it's about communication being the ultimate priority, just making sure you don't let things fester," she said. "But to be honest, I think everyone in here is just full of great energy.

"We know where we want to be at the end of the season, and so I think people are just coming in with a great mindset every day, wanting to learn, wanting to be the best teammate possible. And when I tell you it's a good, fresh breath of air, it is. And so you guys will see it soon."

The Fever are among the early favorites to be championship contenders in the upcoming season after they made big moves in the free agency.

The Fever will officially kick off their 2025 campaign against the Chicago Sky on May 16. However, fans will get to see them in action on Friday as they host the Washington Mystics for their first of two preseason matchups.

