Lexie Hull sends clear message to Indiana Pacers with bold prediction 

Lexie Hull was drafted by the Indiana Fever back in 2022 and has been with the team ever since. Over the course of her WNBA career, Hull has been embraced by Indiana fans, who are extremely supportive of their WNBA and NBA teams. She is also a fan of the Indiana Pacers and believe they have what it takes to go all the way in this year's playoffs.

Lexie Hull is a key piece to the Fever's roster, and they will need her to keep up her excellent shooting as they look to establish themselves as true title contenders. She shot 44.1% from behind the arc in 2024, and her three-point accuracy could become one of the more important stats of the season for a team looking to spread things out and give Caitlin Clark space to work her magic.

Hull has been to a few Pacers games this season and is a big fan of the Fever's NBA counterparts. After Wednesday's practice, the 6-foot-1 forward shared her prediction on just how far the Pacers could go after they clinched a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday.

"I'm a big Pacers fan, so I can see them going all the way, taking the Finals down," said Hull about Indiana's chances. "...they have confidence in each other and confidence in their team. And obviously the city has confidence in them, so I'm just excited to see how far they can take this."

Lexie Hull and the Fever head into the 2025 season facing high expectations, but they can use the Pacers' success in the postseason as motivation. Once Indiana's run is over in the NBA playoffs, their players and coaches will be mainstays at Fever games, supporting them as they try to climb into contention this summer.

How realistic is Lexie Hull's prediction for the Indiana Pacers?

Lexie Hull is a big believer in the Pacers' playoff run so far, but she does have more bias than an average NBA fan. However, she might not be far off with her championship prediction. Tyrese Haliburton is playing as well as any player in the playoffs and his team has put forth the most dominant performance over the first two rounds.

Haliburton and Pascal Siakam have become one of the best playoff duos in the league since Siakam joined the team at the trade deadline last season. Indiana has proven that a team doesn't need to tank in order to rebuild their roster, even in a small market. They have a chance to improve on last year's playoff run, which ended in a sweep to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Pacers will play either the New York Knicks or the Celtics in next round. That series currently sits at 3-2 in New York's favor after Boston won Game 5 127-105 on their home floor. However, Jayson Tatum's torn ACL has put a dark cloud over the Celtics' roster and the Knicks will look to finish them off at home in Game 6 on Friday.

