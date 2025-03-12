Lexie Hull shares gym selfie with 1-word caption as she locks in for Unrivaled playoffs

Indiana Fever forward Lexie Hull is competing in the Unrivaled tournament for her team, Rose BC. She shared a mirror selfie from the gym on Wednesday on Instagram as she gets ready for the Unrivaled playoffs.

Ad

Lexie Rose wore a white oversized T-shirt with "ROSE CITY" written in red, alongside black athletic shorts, white sneakers and white socks. She captioned the image with a red rose emoji followed by the word "city."

Lexie Hull/Instagram

The Rose BC has clinched a spot in the Unrivaled Tournament as the No. 2 seed. They did so with an 8-6 record, having gained a total of 940 points and conceding 913.

Ad

Trending

In its last matchup against the Vinyl BC on Monday, the team dominated the Vinyls 74-46. Hull recorded five points, four rebounds and one assist, while teammate Chelsea Gray led with the game-high 33 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Rose BC will face the Laces BC in the first playoffs semifinal fixture. The matchup is slated for Sunday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Lexie Hull’s latest Unrivaled look gets response from Fever teammates

Lexie Hull’s Unrivaled tunnel look didn’t go unnoticed as it got a response from teammates Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

Ad

Aliyah Boston #7, Damiris Dantas #12, Caitlin Clark #22 and Lexie Hull #10 of the Indiana Fever take the court against the Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty

Hull wore a light brown crop top and matching athleisure pants. The 25-year-old's physique has been a topic of discussion, as Clark jokingly implied that Hull's been spending ample time at the gym.

Ad

Ad

“Dude mix in an ab workout… probs would be smart.”

Caitlin Clark/Instagram

Aliyah Boston also chimed in with her own remark:

Ad

“boddyyyy and fits.”

Aliyah Boston’s comment/Instagram

Hull and the rest of her Fever teammates will be gearing up for the new season. The Fever have made proper reinforcements ahead of the new season, signing veterans Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner, Sydney Colson, Brianna Turner and Sophie Cunningham to build a team around Caitlin Clark.

The Fever begins the new season against the Chicago Sky on Saturday, May 17, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback