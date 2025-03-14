Lexie Hull shouts out Rose BC ahead of Unrivaled playoffs 

Lexie Hull has been one of the key players in Rose BC’s Unrivaled regular season. The team finished with the second-best record of 8-6. Hull played all of their 14 games in the regular season to secure the second seed, and they will face the No. 3 Laces BC in the semifinals.

Ahead of the Unrivaled playoffs, in an Instagram story, Hull gave a shoutout to her team. She posted a photo of a sipping cup that had the logo of Rose BC on it. In the background, the ocean was visible.

“Go @rosebc always,” she captioned her story, and added a rose emoji.

Lexie Hull's IG story (Image via Instagram/@LexieHull)

Hull also reposted a picture from her teammate Azura Stevens, which showed her, Stevens and Kahleah Cooper enjoying the sun on a yacht ahead of their Unrivaled clash against the Laces.

Hull averaged 6.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game in her 14 games in the regular season. The guard who plays for the Indiana Fever in the WNBA has been a solid complementary piece alongside other stars such as Chelsea Gray and Angel Reese.

However, the Rose may need more from the likes of Hull in the post-season, as Reese, who has been the team’s leading rebounder and third-leading scorer this season, reinjured her left wrist. This is the same wrist on which she had surgery in the latter part of the previous WNBA season.

Lexie Hull reflects on Unrivaled journey so far

Lexie Hull has not missed a game in Unrivaled this season. She spoke with Scott Agnes on the Fieldhouse Files Podcast on Thursday. Hull looked back at what stood out for her in her eight-week stay in Miami, where Unrivaled teams are practicing, playing, and living together.

“It’s been awesome,” Hull said. “We didn’t know exactly what to expect, but we were being told, 'It's going to be the best player experience that we could ask for,' and they uphold that end of the bargain for sure. It’s been great to play a new style of basketball.” (From 9:11)

“They built this facility ... it's our practice facility, it's also where we play, it's where we recover, it's where we get facials (and) it's where we lift," Hull said. "Everything that we could need in terms of recovery and being the best basketball player we could be is here in this facility, and they built that up from the ground,” she added while speaking about the convenience of everything being in one place.

If they were to win their semifinal matchup, Hull and Rose BC would take on Vinyl BC or Lunar Owls BC on March 16 in the final of the inaugural Unrivaled season.

