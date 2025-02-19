Lexie Hull Stats Tonight: How did Angel Reese's Rose BC teammate fare in first Unrivaled start against Aliyah Boston? (Feb. 18)

Angel Reese's Rose BC teammate, Lexie Hull, got her first start in Tuesday's Unrivaled clash against her Fever co-star, Aliyah Boston, and her Vinyl BC team. Hull got the start after Kahlea Copper wasn't in the lineup. However, the Rose BC lockdown defender failed to maximize the role in the first four minutes of her shift.

Hull went scoreless after missing her first four attempts, including two from deep. She had two rebounds and an assist. The Rose BC still had an 8-2 lead when Hull left the floor. Angel Reese and Chelsea Gray got going early, with eight combined points.

Hull started the second quarter, too. While she remained scoreless, the 3-and-D specialist ensured she gave it her all defensively. Hull was disruptive then, earning herself two more rebounds and a steal. She missed her only shot attempt and went 0-for-5 on the night. Hull's foul problems continued in this clash as she picked up two in the first eight minutes of her first-half action.

Lexie Hull had zero points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal, heading into the locker room.

Hull finally got on the board in the second half on her sixth attempt of the night. She didn't add to her other box score but had a decent shift on both ends. However, the Rose BC failed to stretch their lead. The Vinyl BC trailed 39-37 with 3:29 left in the third quarter.

Hull picked up two more fouls before the fourth quarter and missed another shot. The Rose BC lost their lead and began the fourth quarter with a one-point deficit.

