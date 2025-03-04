Lexie Hull Stats Tonight: How did Angel Reese's teammate fare after getting removed from starting lineup against Laces BC? (Mar. 3)

The Rose Basketball Club squared off against the Laces Basketball Club in an Unrivaled game on Monday. Lexie Hull was moved to the bench as Brittney Sykes took her place in the starting lineup. Rose began the game with Angel Reese, Chelsea Gray and Sykes, facing a Laces team without Kate Martin.

Hull struggled to find her rhythm after entering the game, missing her first two field goal attempts. However, she eventually got on the scoreboard with a shot made inside the arc.

By halftime, Lexie Hull had scored four points on 1 of 3 shooting from the field, including 0 of 1 from beyond the arc, and 1 of 1 from the free throw line. She also grabbed one rebound in her five minutes of play during the first half.

Hull's shooting struggles persisted in the second quarter. She took three more shots but managed to convert only one. However, she contributed in other areas, grabbing a rebound, dishing out two assists and recording one steal.

By halftime, the Fever star had six points on 2 of 6 shooting from the field, including 0 of 2 from beyond the arc, and 1 of 1 from the free throw line. She also tallied two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

