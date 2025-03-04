  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • Lexie Hull Stats Tonight: How did Angel Reese's teammate fare after getting removed from starting lineup against Laces BC? (Mar. 3)

Lexie Hull Stats Tonight: How did Angel Reese's teammate fare after getting removed from starting lineup against Laces BC? (Mar. 3)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Mar 04, 2025 01:20 GMT
Mist v Rose - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty
Lexie Hull Stats Tonight: How did Angel Reese's teammate fare after getting removed from starting lineup against Laces BC? (Mar. 3). (Image Source: Getty)

The Rose Basketball Club squared off against the Laces Basketball Club in an Unrivaled game on Monday. Lexie Hull was moved to the bench as Brittney Sykes took her place in the starting lineup. Rose began the game with Angel Reese, Chelsea Gray and Sykes, facing a Laces team without Kate Martin.

Ad

Hull struggled to find her rhythm after entering the game, missing her first two field goal attempts. However, she eventually got on the scoreboard with a shot made inside the arc.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

By halftime, Lexie Hull had scored four points on 1 of 3 shooting from the field, including 0 of 1 from beyond the arc, and 1 of 1 from the free throw line. She also grabbed one rebound in her five minutes of play during the first half.

Hull's shooting struggles persisted in the second quarter. She took three more shots but managed to convert only one. However, she contributed in other areas, grabbing a rebound, dishing out two assists and recording one steal.

Ad

By halftime, the Fever star had six points on 2 of 6 shooting from the field, including 0 of 2 from beyond the arc, and 1 of 1 from the free throw line. She also tallied two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी