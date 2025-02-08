  • home icon
Lexie Hull Stats Tonight: How did Caitlin Clark's Fever teammate fare for Angel Reese's Unrivaled squad? (Feb. 7)

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Feb 08, 2025 02:38 GMT
Lexie Hull Stats Tonight: How did Caitlin Clark's Fever teammate fare for Angel Reese's Unrivaled squad? (Image Source: Getty)

On Friday, Caitlin Clark's Fever teammate Lexie Hull suited up for Angel Reese's Rose BC team in an Unrivaled game against the Mist BC. Hull has enjoyed a solid stint in the 3x3 league thus far. She continued impacting the game in Friday's skirmish against Breanna Stewart and Co. While Hull had a quiet outing regarding the box score, she provided the goods with her intangibles.

Before the first half ended, she had two points, four rebounds, and one assist on one of two shots. Hull had a couple of lowlights, including two turnovers, but overall, she had a solid three-minute shift.

Lexie Hull had an ever more productive stint in the second half. She added a couple of points entering the fourth quarter, taking her tally to six for the night on 3 of 6 shots. Hull had two more rebounds and an assist. Her defensive aggression continued to standout, but also got her in foul trouble with four fouls. She played six minutes.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
