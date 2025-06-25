Lexie Hull Stats Tonight: How did DeWanna Bonner's direct replacement fare against Storm? (Jun. 24)

Lexie Hull continued to start for the Indiana Fever after replacing DeWanna Bonner in the lineup three games into the season after the veteran forward's struggles. It appears as if Hull might be her direct and permanent replacement for the rest of the season in the frontcourt after reports emerged that Bonner is looking to depart the Fever before Tuesday's contest against the Seattle Storm.

Hull began the game against the Storm as one of the Fever's most impactful players. Despite not scoring in the first quarter, she had the best +/- at +10. Hull had two rebounds. She missed her only shot attempt from 3. The Fever led 27-24.

This is a live article. Stats will be updated after every quarter.

