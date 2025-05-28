Lexie Hull Stats Tonight: How did Fever star fare against Washington Mystics? (May 28) | 2025 WNBA season

Lexie Hull and the Indiana Fever traveled to Washington on Wednesday for a matchup against the Mystics. Following a 90-88 loss to the New York Liberty four nights ago, the Fever looked to bounce back. Fever coach Stephanie White could bump the sweet-shooting forward's minutes due to Caitlin Clark’s unavailability.

Ad

White, who started Hull against the Liberty, kept her in the opening five in Washington. Sydney Colson also got her first season start, taking over Clark's spot.

Hull drained a 24-footer following a nifty pass from Colson. She played the entire first quarter and added one rebound, one assist and one steal, helping Indiana to a 23-19 lead.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Lexie Hull 3 1 1 1 0 0 1-2 1-1 0-0 +4

Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More