Lexie Hull Stats Tonight: How did Fever star fare against Washington Mystics? (May 28) | 2025 WNBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 28, 2025 23:56 GMT
Atlanta Dream v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Lexie Hull Stats Tonight: How did Fever star fare against Washington Mystics? (May 28) | 2025 WNBA season. [photo: Imagn]

Lexie Hull and the Indiana Fever traveled to Washington on Wednesday for a matchup against the Mystics. Following a 90-88 loss to the New York Liberty four nights ago, the Fever looked to bounce back. Fever coach Stephanie White could bump the sweet-shooting forward's minutes due to Caitlin Clark’s unavailability.

White, who started Hull against the Liberty, kept her in the opening five in Washington. Sydney Colson also got her first season start, taking over Clark's spot.

Hull drained a 24-footer following a nifty pass from Colson. She played the entire first quarter and added one rebound, one assist and one steal, helping Indiana to a 23-19 lead.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Lexie Hull3 1 11001-21-10-0+4
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Edited by Michael Macasero
