Lexie Hull Stats Tonight: How did Fever star perform in Game 5 against Aces? (Sept. 30)

Lexie Hull has been vital to the Indiana Fever's postseason run as a defender and floor spreader. Hull and the Fever visited the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday for Game 5 of their WNBA semifinals series. The winner of the game will advance to the WNBA Finals and face the Phoenix Mercury.

Ad

Hull is averaging 10.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in this year's postseason, including making 1.9 3-point shots per game on 33.3% shooting from beyond the arc. She has also been hounding players like Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young, as well as A'ja Wilson, at times.

The Fever forced a do-or-die final game against the Aces following a win in Game 4 on Sunday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Hull shot miserably at 2-for-12, finishing with seven points, seven rebounds and four steals. So how did she perform in Game 5 against Las Vegas?

Ad

Trending

Here are Lexie Hull's stats for Game 5.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Lexie Hull 2 1 1 0 0 3 0 10:00 0-2 0-2 2-2 0

Ad

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More