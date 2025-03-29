Lisa Leslie drops 1-word reaction as Frances Tiafoe delivers powerful message after Miami Open exit

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie has been an ardent supporter of Frances Tiafoe over the years and continued to do so following the tennis star's exit from the 2025 Miami Open tournament earlier this week.

Leslie dropped a word of affirmation on Tiafoe's Instagram post on Friday, which featured snaps from his last matchup along with a powerful message in the caption.

"'Don’t be soo focused on your dreams….you forget your living them already' ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿," Tiafoe wrote.

"Facts," Lisa Leslie commented.

Frances Tiafoe was knocked out in the Round of 32 by Arthur Fils after a tight three-set battle, losing 6-7(11), 7-5, 2-6. Tiafoe even lost his composure and smashed his racket in the third set against the Frenchman. However, the players courteously greeted each other at the net after the game.

Lisa Leslie speaks out on Caitlin Clark's Fever bagging 41 national television games

Caitlin Clark's rookie season with the Indiana Fever helped up the WNBA's viewership to such an extent that it has prompted the league to further increase the attention on her.

For the upcoming 2025 WNBA season, the Fever will have 41 of their 44 regular-season games televised nationally. Despite the increased fan base for the league, arguably due to the "Caitlin Clark effect," the Fever star continues to receive criticism for being favored.

According to a USA Today article by Cydney Henderson, Lisa Leslie addressed the matter and spoke out in support of Clark, highlighting the collective good that the league is receiving.

"I think we have to understand that when one player eats, we’re all eating and we all get more opportunities. It just opens it up for everyone else," Lisa Leslie said. "I love that she’s not the player that makes it all about her. She’s given love and homage to the players that have come before her. She shares the wealth with her teammates and she doesn’t have to do that."

The two-time WNBA champion further shared that she is thankful for Clark and the impact she has had on the game.

"Listen, Caitlin I’m so grateful for her," Leslie said. "I’m thankful for all these women and where this game is and we need to step back and see the big picture of how it’s impacting all of us."

Caitlin Clark has played a significant role in the meteoric rise in popularity that the WNBA witnessed over the past year. According to the viewership data from last season, a lot more people seemingly tuned in to watch Clark specifically. However, the overall interest in the league has also seen a significant boom.

