Lisa Leslie and Shaquille O'Neal's ex show love as Dawn Staley flexes cash to viral TikTok trend

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife Shaunie Henderson were among many who showered love on Dawn Staley's attempt at the viral 'Price Tag' TikTok trend.

The South Carolina coach and Bree Hall co-posted the video on their Instagram, featuring Staley flexing cash during a back-and-forth trend. Leslie and Henderson commented on the post to show their love for the hilarious video.

"❤️❤️❤️ it! 😂😂😂" Leslie commented.

"😂😂😂❤️" Henderson commented.

Leslie and Henderson show love to Staley's viral TikTok trend (Image: @staley05 IG)

The post came a day before South Carolina's Sweet 16 matchup on Friday. As the Gamecocks keep up with the opportunity to clinch their first repeat title, such light-hearted fun may help the team keep a level mind amidst the pressure.

Lisa Leslie attends Dawn Staley's March Madness game

Lisa Leslie attended the South Carolina Gamecocks' matchup against Tennessee Tech on March 21 to watch one of her "best friends in the world," Dawn Staley, coach a NCAA tournament game.

It was the first time that Leslie watched Staley coach in March Madness. She attended a South Carolina game against Michigan earlier this season, however, March Madness presented a different atmosphere.

With Leslie cheering from the crowd, the Gamecocks clinched a dominant 108-48 victory over the Golden Eagles in the first-round game. After the game, Leslie had high praise for Staley's impact at South Carolina.

"What she's done for this program," Leslie told USA TODAY Sports. "Obviously, this community, and built this up, and the impact she's had on women's basketball worldwide, and through the Olympics, you know, being one of my teammates and then becoming a coach, she's outstanding."

Lisa Leslie and Dawn Staley were US Olympic teammates from 1996-2004, going 60-0 together and winning three Olympic gold medals. During the period, they seemingly formed a lifelong friendship.

"You get to know a person," Leslie said. "The kind of person that they are, how they show up, you know a person during tough times because it was tough, and you helped each other through that. So it really is like a family of sisterhood in a way."

Following their first-round win last week, the South Carolina Gamecocks took down the Indiana Hoosiers 64-53 in the second round on Sunday to clinch their spot in the Sweet 16. They will face the Maryland Terrapins next on Friday.

