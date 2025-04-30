  • home icon
Lisa Leslie hyped for JuJu Watkins' arrival in WNBA, highlights USC superstar's unrivaled skillset

By Atishay Jain
Modified Apr 30, 2025 02:54 GMT
Lisa Leslie hyped for JuJu Watkins' arrival in WNBA, highlights USC superstar's unrivaled skillset. (Image Credit: Imagn and Getty)

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie is thrilled at the prospect of seeing JuJu Watkins compete in the world’s premier women’s basketball league. In a recent interview with Overtime Select, when asked which college player she’s most excited to watch in the WNBA, the two-time champion admitted she's counting down the days until Watkins makes the leap to the pros.

Leslie also offered high praise for the USC standout, who has been described as a generational talent poised to dominate women’s basketball for the next 15 years. The WNBA legend highlighted Watkins’ unique skill set, noting that the young star possesses qualities reminiscent of some of the greatest players to ever play the game.

Lisa Leslie and fans of women’s basketball will need to be patient before seeing JuJu Watkins take the WNBA stage. The USC standout just wrapped up her sophomore season and won’t be eligible for the WNBA Draft until 2027, which would follow her senior year.

According to league rules, U.S.-based players must either be within three months of graduating from a four-year college or be at least 22 years old to enter the draft. Meanwhile, Watkins suffered a season-ending injury after tearing her ACL during the second-round game of the 2025 NCAA Women’s Tournament against Mississippi State.

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

