Lisa Leslie & others react to Jaylen Brown's ex Kysre Gondrezick's latest on-court runway-style photoshoot

Jaylen Brown's ex Kysre Gondrezick has elevated her status in the fashion world and risen to become one of the most sought-after faces in the industry. In her latest social media post, Gondrezick posted a series of pictures from her recent photoshoots, ramp walks and basketball drills.

Ad

Ad

Trending

The free agent WNBA player received applause from several big names in the basketball world, including WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, who became a fashion icon in her time, in addition to her glory on the basketball court

"Yep! Winning🙏🏾," Leslie wrote.

One of the people reacting to her post was basketball coach David Zenon.

"We love to see it!!!," wrote Zenon.

Atlanta Dream's Aerial Powers and Seattle Storm guard Lexie Brown also reacted to the post.

Ad

"It was always meant to be! Gods timing ❤️," Powers wrote.

"period!!!😍😍," Brown commented.

Comments on Kysre's post

While Kysre Gondrezick has solidified her name in fashion, she hasn't left the grind to make her way back into the WNBA. She hopes to get a call from a WNBA team before the 2025 season starts. She played five games in the 2024 season for the Chicago Sky before being waived in June.

Ad

Why did Kysre Gondrezick and Celtics star Jaylen Brown break up?

Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick were still in the honeymoon phase of their relationship when they decided to call it quits. Since making their relationship public in July 2024 at the 2024 ESPY Awards, Brown and Gondrezick seemed very much smitten by each other.

However, according to Page Six, the reigning NBA Finals MVP and the free agent WNBA player split at the beginning of the 2024-25 season. The report revealed that Brown started to distance himself from Kysre Gondrezick because he wanted to focus on his game.

Ad

When Brown and Gondrezick started dating, they became one of the hottest basketball couples in sports. From attending Summer League games together to a romantic trip to Brazil, the couple seemed delighted to be around each other.

The Celtics star also made a huge gesture when Kysre Gondrezick celebrated her 27th birthday in July. Brown showered her with loads of expensive gifts and a bouquet of roses.

As per Page Six, the couple's breakup was a surprise for everyone. It was also reported that even the Celtics players thought the star was "so invested in her."

While Kysre might experience a setback in her personal life, she is still in high demand in the fashion market. Moreover, she is working hard to prepare for the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback