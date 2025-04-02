Lisa Leslie and Satou Sabally's support for Frances Tiafoe's GF Ayan Broomfield after special women of color event

Lisa Leslie and Satou Sabally expressed their support for tennis star Frances Taifoe's GF and Canadian tennis player Ayan Broomfield. On Wednesday, GQ Sports shared a video in partnership with Broomfield on Instagram.

The video featured the tennis star's girlfriend taking the viewers on a tour of the Miami Open. Broomfield started the video by introducing herself and informing the viewers that she would be taking over GQ Sports for the Miami Open.

The Canadian tennis player announced a partnership with the Miami Open to bring 100 women of color to the event. Satou Sabally and Lisa Leslie appeared in the video, showing their support for Broomfield's initiative in the comments.

"Now I have to learn how to play tennis 🎾🫶🏽" Sabally commented.

"Loved it!!! Great job @ayan.broomfield ❤️❤️❤️❤️" Leslie commented.

Lisa Leslie and Satou Sabally express support for Ayan Broomfield on IG. (Credits: @gqsports/Instagram)

During Sabally's appearance, Ayan Broomfield introduced her as the basketball star who finished her season with the Phantom BC at the new 3x3 basketball league, Unrivaled. Saballay appreciated her experience in the new league and praised the women's empowerment factor connected to the league.

After Sabally, Broomfield introduced Lisa Leslie as the WNBA legend and avid tennis fan who is competing in tennis this year. Leslie revealed that she is playing doubles this season and has a 12-1 record. Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend ended the video by encouraging other players to watch out for the WNBA legend at the WTA Tour and watch the Women's final at the Miami Open.

Lisa Leslie appreciates Caitlin Clark for her influence on Women's Basketball

Caitlin Clark has seen a metoric rise in her popularity ever since her debut in the WNBA. However, she has also been on the receiving end of criticisms, which sometimes comes from her own peers playing in the league.

On Saturday, Lisa Leslie appeared on USA Today Sports' "Sports Seriously" show, where she appreciated Clark for her contribution to women's sports and asked the people to stop criticizing the Fever star.

"We can’t deny what caitlin clark has done for the women’s game...have we ever had teams need larger arenas?...are we gonna get upset about 5, 6, 10 games less on tv?...we have access to these games now in a way that we’d never had before," Leslie said.

She credited the Rookie of the Year for bringing more viewers to the sport and highlighted how Clark's popularity is benefitting everyone in the league. Ultimately, she expressed her gratitude to Clark and asked others to see the bigger picture.

