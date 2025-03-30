"Natural beauty": Lisa Leslie, Taylor Rooks gush over Angel Reese as Sky star flaunts new hairstyle

Chicago Sky All-Star forward Angel Reese on Saturday flaunted her new bob hairstyle in a social media post. Her latest look garnered a lot of reactions, including from WNBA legend Leslie Leslie and sports media personality Taylor Rooks.

In a carousel of photos and video posted on Instagram, the former LSU standout debuted a new short bob that reaches her neck and is happy to have it.

Two-time WNBA champion and three-time league MVP Lisa Leslie moved to celebrate Angel Reese's beauty.

The WNBA legend wrote:

"Yep! Natural beauty❤️❤️"

Sports journalist Rooks also chimed in with her words of appreciation and admiration for Reese's latest look, writing:

"Stunning omg."

The new hairstyle for Reese followed the eventful stint she had in the newly formed 3-on-3 Unrivaled Basketball League, where she had both team and individual success.

She was part of the Rose Basketball Club, which won the inaugural Unrivaled title. She played with fellow WNBA stars Chelsea Gray, Brittney Sykes, Azura Stevens, Kahleah Copper and Lexie Hull.

The Sky forward was also adjudged as the league's Defensive Player of the Year while averaging 13.3 points and 12.1 rebounds.

She is now turning her attention to the next WNBA season, where she hopes to lead the Sky to a bounce-back season after they missed the playoffs in her rookie season last year.

Lisa Leslie high on potential of Angel Reese but highlights need for Sky star's development

Lisa Leslie is a fan of the game of Angel Reese but admitted the Chicago Sky star needed to work on some of facets, particularly on offense, for her to reach her full potential.

The LA Sparks legend made her thoughts known in her appearance on Reese's "Unapologetically Angel" podcast last month, highlighting the young player has the potential to be better than her but had to sharpen her skills, including her shot-making.

Leslie said:

"I feel like you're me 2.0. The biggest advice I have for you is gonna be how you shoot your layups, period. Like, we're gonna fix that. That's fixable for you."

Reese was impressive in her rookie WNBA season in 2024, establishing herself as a bona-fide double-double machine with averages of 13.6 points and a league-high 13.1 rebounds. She, however, only averaged 39,1% from the field, including making only 136 of 321 of her layups for a 42% clip.

For Leslie's 12-year WNBA career, all with the Sparks, she averaged 47% from the field.

