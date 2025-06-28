"Little circle moment" - Natasha Howard reveals Fever return as part of ‘unfinished business’ after 2015 WNBA title miss

Natasha Howard agreed to join the Indiana Fever in the offseason after a two-year stint with the Dallas Wings. Howard was part of a free-agent haul by the Fever that also included Sophie Cunningham, DeWanna Bonner and Sydney Colson. According to the 6-foot-3 forward, multiple teams tried to sign her, but she chose to play alongside Caitlin Clark.

On the "Bird’s Eye View with Sue Bird" podcast, Howard opened up about her biggest reason for signing with the Fever:

“I felt like I had unfinished business in that 2015 season," she said. "It’s like a little circle moment. It felt good to be back where I started.”(50:35 mark)

The Indiana Fever used the No. 5 pick in 2014 to draft Natasha Howard out of Florida State. Indiana returned to the Eastern Conference finals in Howard’s rookie season. The following year, the Fever advanced out of the East before losing to the Minnesota Lynx, 3-2, in the WNBA Finals.

Following her stay in Indiana, Howard played for the Minnesota Lynx, Seattle Storm, New York Liberty and Dallas Wings. She won the 2017 championship with the Lynx and two with the Storm (2018 and 2020) alongside Sue Bird.

Natasha Howard calls Caitlin Clark her "little sister"

During the interview, Sue Bird inevitably asked Natasha Howard about playing with Caitlin Clark. Howard opened up about her impressions and relationship with the superstar point guard:

“My first impression of her when I saw her was like, ‘Dang, this is what they always talk about right here — this girl right here.’ Just getting to know Caitlin. She like my little sister. She’s only 22 years old. (52:20 mark)

"Just be there for her and let her know, ‘You’re not alone. I got your back no matter what cause we know you got a lot on your shoulders right now.’”

The Howard signing has been invaluable for the Fever. With Caitlin Clark missing six games already due to quad and groin injuries, the three-time WNBA champion has helped pick up the scoring slack.

Natasha Howard looks forward to completing her “unfinished business” with the WNBA’s biggest and most sought-after draw.

