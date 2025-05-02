"Little less tanning, a little more bball" - Caitlin Clark hilariously checks Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever's chemistry seems to be on point ahead of her second season, and her comments on Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham's latest pics would suggest the same. While the Fever dropped their media day photoshoot pics, Hull and Cunningham decided to have some pics taken with just the two of them.

Cunningham also posted the pics on her Instagram. The post garnered 24,065 likes and counting in only two hours, but the highlight happened to be Clark's comment on it. Renowned for her ability to mock her teammates online among her fans, Clark gave another hilarious commentary on her teammates' latest montage, as Hull and Cunningham appeared to have tanned their skin.

"Little less tanning, a little more bball," Clark wrote.

Caitlin Clark's comment alone had 2,494 likes and countless comments as she left her fans in stitches.

Sophie Cunningham reacts to viral post comparing her to Lexie Hull

Sophie Cunningham hasn't taken long to build off-court chemistry and bond with her new teammates, especially Lexie Hull. Hours before she made a post for the duo on her Instagram, Cunningham reacted to a fan post on X on Thursday, which hinted that Cunningham and Hull look like twins. The post was a screenshot of the Fever's YouTube videos with Cunningham and Hull on the cover, and the fan thought Indiana posted the same interview twice.

Cunningham reacted to the post, calling herself and Hull "twins."

Sophie Cunningham on Caitlin Clark

Sophie Cunningham will be the only player to have teamed up with Diana Taurasi and Caitlin Clark in the WNBA. Cunningham spent six seasons in Phoenix next to the legendary point guard who called time on her career this offseason. In an immediate turn of events, her next team in the WNBA is with the potential Taurasi replacement in Indiana.

Cunningham has already seen the similarities between the two. The new Fever 3-and-D specialist compared Clark's playmaking to Taurasi's, saying (h/t Yahooo.com):

"You know, you always have to be ready for the ball, head on a swivel at all times. The way that (Clark) throws balls is a lot like how DT threw it.

“I think this is just the younger version of her. (Clark) has a little bit more energy, a little bit more spunk. I missed DT in her prime, but that doesn't mean she wasn't great when I played with her.

Sophie Cunningham adds to the Fever's spacing with her shooting ability. She's an ideal complementary piece in a system formed around Caitlin Clark's strengths.

