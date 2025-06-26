"Little do y'all know": Sophie Cunningham dishes cryptic message over Fever snap amid DeWanna Bonner waiver

Sophie Cunningham posted a strange remark on an Indiana Fever squad photo. On Wednesday, the Fever's Instagram account posted an image of the players in a huddle.
In the picture, everyone was looking down while Cunningham looked up with a wide grin on her face. Later, the Fever guard dropped a cryptic message in the comments section.
"ittle do yall know," she commented.
The Fever is shrouded in the mystery of DeWanna Bonner's departure. The franchise waived her on Wednesday and re-signed Aari McDonald. The former Sparks veteran impressed everyone during her short stint with the team earlier this month.
Bonner had not worn a Fever jersey since the team's 77-58 loss against the Atlanta Dream on June 10. She was absent for personal reasons, missing five consecutive games. The Fever has not issued a public statement explaining Bonner's absence.
It looks like Sophie Cunningham might know some details about Bonner's incident, and she dropped a cryptic hint for the fans with her comment. In another case, she might be just teasing the fans for fun.
Sophie Cunningham flames referees for not protecting Caitlin Clark
Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark were all over the headlines last week after their team's 88-71 win over the Connecticut Sun on Jun. 17. Both Fever guards were involved in major altercations, which received severe punishment from the officials.
While Cunningham was hit with a flagrant 2 and was ejected, Clark was on the receiving end of a foul. Sun guard Jacy Sheldon poked Clark in the eye before Marina Mabrey shoved her to the ground.
However, only Mabrey received a technical foul while Sheldon walked away. Following this incident, Cunningham fouled Sheldon hard in the fourth quarter. On Sunday, Cunningham spoke with the reporters and flamed the referees for not protecting her teammate and the league's star player.
"During that, it was just part of the game," she said. "I think the refs had a lot to do with that. It was a build-up for a couple years now of them just not protecting the star player of the WNBA. At the end of the day, I'm going to protect my teammates. That's what I do."
Cunningham has become an important rotational player for the Fever lineup. She is averaging 5.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game while coming off the bench.