"Little do y'all know": Sophie Cunningham dishes cryptic message over Fever snap amid DeWanna Bonner waiver

Sophie Cunningham posted a strange remark on an Indiana Fever squad photo. On Wednesday, the Fever's Instagram account posted an image of the players in a huddle.

Ad

In the picture, everyone was looking down while Cunningham looked up with a wide grin on her face. Later, the Fever guard dropped a cryptic message in the comments section.

"ittle do yall know," she commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Fever is shrouded in the mystery of DeWanna Bonner's departure. The franchise waived her on Wednesday and re-signed Aari McDonald. The former Sparks veteran impressed everyone during her short stint with the team earlier this month.

Bonner had not worn a Fever jersey since the team's 77-58 loss against the Atlanta Dream on June 10. She was absent for personal reasons, missing five consecutive games. The Fever has not issued a public statement explaining Bonner's absence.

Ad

It looks like Sophie Cunningham might know some details about Bonner's incident, and she dropped a cryptic hint for the fans with her comment. In another case, she might be just teasing the fans for fun.

Sophie Cunningham flames referees for not protecting Caitlin Clark

Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark were all over the headlines last week after their team's 88-71 win over the Connecticut Sun on Jun. 17. Both Fever guards were involved in major altercations, which received severe punishment from the officials.

Ad

While Cunningham was hit with a flagrant 2 and was ejected, Clark was on the receiving end of a foul. Sun guard Jacy Sheldon poked Clark in the eye before Marina Mabrey shoved her to the ground.

However, only Mabrey received a technical foul while Sheldon walked away. Following this incident, Cunningham fouled Sheldon hard in the fourth quarter. On Sunday, Cunningham spoke with the reporters and flamed the referees for not protecting her teammate and the league's star player.

Ad

"During that, it was just part of the game," she said. "I think the refs had a lot to do with that. It was a build-up for a couple years now of them just not protecting the star player of the WNBA. At the end of the day, I'm going to protect my teammates. That's what I do."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Cunningham has become an important rotational player for the Fever lineup. She is averaging 5.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game while coming off the bench.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More