"Locker in-between a HOF'er and a potential HOF'er": Fever fans amped as rookie Bree Hall touches down in Indiana 

After picking first overall in the past two WNBA drafts, the Indiana Fever picked late in the draft with the 19th, 20th and 33rd picks. Bree Hall was one of their selections in the rookie class, picking her in the 20th spot after her final season with South Carolina.
The 6-foot Hall is expected to boost the Fever’s guard rotation, headlined by last year’s top pick and Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark. On Tuesday, she arrived in Indiana to meet with the team less than a month before the WNBA regular season starts.
“Bree Hall has arrived to Indy 👏,” the team announced on their social media pages.
Her arrival included her being welcomed into the Gainsbridge Fieldhouse, where the Fever are playing their home games.
With Hall's arrival on the Indiana ground, Fever fans were amped up with the addition of her to their roster in the upcoming season. Some of them raved about her locker room placement, where she is in between incoming veteran DeWanna Bonner and former top pick and fellow South Carolina alumna Aliyah Boston.
“Locker in-between a HOF ‘er and a potential HOF ‘er!,” one fan wrote.
“her locker being right next to aliyah 🥺 love it!,” said one fan.
"Right next to her SC sister, @aliyah.boston . I love it❤️,” another fan said.
Other fans were quick to welcome Bree Hall to the squad, wishing her well for training camp, with more than three weeks to go before the season started.
“my shaylaaaa 🥺 go out there and show them why you big breezy 💪🏽,” one fan said.
“Good luck Bree!! Rooting for you 💛❤️💙,” another fan wrote.
“Super dope!!! Let's go @breezyhall!!! Do your big one in training camp!!! Rooting for you,” said one fan.
In her final collegiate season, Hall averaged 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game, enough to make her one of the draft prospects this year.
Bree Hall is expected to fight for minutes in the team’s guard rotation that includes Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull, and Sydney Colson.
Fever teammate Aliyah Boston raves about reunion with Bree Hall
Aliyah Boston played with Bree Hall during their college days. After Indiana Fever picked the former South Carolina player for the 20th pick, the two have another chance to recreate their duo in the WNBA.
Following Hall’s selection, Boston posted her immediate reaction on her X (formerly Twitter) account, expressing her joy about their reunion with the Fever.
“BIG BREEZY REUNION 🥹🥹 im literally crying rn,” a fan said.
Aliyah Boston was one of the cornerstones of the Fever since being drafted in the 2023 WNBA draft. She averaged 14.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game in 2024.
Boston and Clark led Indiana to their first WNBA playoff appearance since 2016, finishing the regular season with a 20-20 win-loss record.
The Fever are seen to be one of the top contenders for the title this season after adding numerous veterans to their roster during the offseason.