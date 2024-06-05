Lonzo Ball gives courtside commentary on the Angel Reese ejection: "Ref that threw her out is weak btw"

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese earned her first WNBA career ejection on June 4 during a game against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena. After being assessed with her fifth foul in the dying stages of the game, Reese wasn't impressed with the referee's decision.

The rookie got her first technical foul for "disrespectfully addressing" the official, as reported by the Chicago Tribune, and her second for waving off the referee, bringing an end to the rookie's time on the court.

NBA and Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball was courtside for the game and had a close look at what transpired before Reese was ejected. He tweeted:

"Ref that threw out @Reese10Angel is weak btw… You know who you are (Keep ya money Angel I got you)."

Angel Reese was ejected with 2:31 minutes remaining on the clock, with the score at 83-71 in favor of NY. It is yet to be seen if she gets fined for the foul as well, but as per Ball's tweet, he has her covered.

Angel Reese was outplayed by Breanna Stewart

The game ended with Chicago Sky's 75-88 defeat against the New York Liberty. Although Reese recorded a double-double, she was outplayed by Breanna Stewart.

The rookie scored 13 points and recorded 10 rebounds on the game along with one assist and a block. She went 7-8 from the free throw line in 24 minutes, shooting 3-12 from the field and 0-1 from the three-point range.

On the flip side, Liberty superstar Breanna Stewart put on a clinic against Chicago Sky. The reigning league MVP had a monster double-double performance, scoring 33 points with 14 rebounds in 38:29 minutes of playing time against Sky. She shot 14-25 from the field and 2-7 from three-point range.

Next up, Chicago Sky squares off against the Washington Mystics on June 6.