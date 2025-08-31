"Look what she's done": Nancy Lieberman underlines Caitlin Clark's game-changing impact with powerful words

Caitlin Clark has long been regarded as a disruptor in women's basketball, dating back to her collegiate days at Iowa, and continuing into her young WNBA career. In a recent interview, women's basketball legend Nancy Lieberman underlined Clark's impact on the sport for the past two years. According to Lieberman, Clark made people watch women's basketball unlike any player that came before her.&quot;I did my job. Taurasi did her job. Bird, Catchings...everybody had a hand..in the growth of women's basketball,&quot; Lieberman said. &quot;But what Caitlin did in college, she got you watching. She got the average person watching.&quot;Lieberman also likened Clark to NBA great Michael Jordan, who also increased the popularity of the sport in the 1990s. &quot;Michael Jordan in 1984, when he came into the league, (Larry) Bird and Magic (Johnson) were turning the corner, and MJ just flipped it on its head,&quot; she said. &quot;The league put (MJ's) game on national TV all the time, like what they are doing with Caitlin Clark.&quot;Lieberman also touched on Clark's dynamics with the Indiana Fever. According to the WNBA legend, Clark elevated her teammates, helping them reach their full potential. &quot;Look what she's done. Everywhere she's gone, she's elevated her teammates. I mean, once she and Aliyah Boston got on the same page, Aliyah Boston is one of the top bigs in the WNBA,&quot; she said. Clark became the NCAA's All-time leading scorer during her time in college, before being the top pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. She then became last season's Rookie of the Year, leading the Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016. This year, she has struggled with injuries, appearing in just 13 games with averages of 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Nancy Lieberman claps back at Jeff Teague after Caitlin Clark critiqueEarlier this month, Lieberman trended after clapping back at former NBA player Jeff Teague after he called Clark &quot;a good player&quot; rather than a great one. &quot;I don't agree with Jeff Teague, who I read something today that said, you know, 'Caitlin Clark, well she's just a good player. She's not a great player,'&quot; she said. &quot;I love you [Teague], you weren't a great player, okay? You were serviceable. I know you made the All-Star team one time. I'm sorry. If we're gonna be honest, I'm happy for your career,&quot; she added.As the final games of the regular season wind down, Clark's return this season continues to get bleaker by the day as the Fever braces for playoff run without their superstar.