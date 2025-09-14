  • home icon
  "Looking mom like" - WNBA fans abuzz as Sophie Cunningham shows up at Tigers vs Louisiana football game after Missouri HOF induction

"Looking mom like" - WNBA fans abuzz as Sophie Cunningham shows up at Tigers vs Louisiana football game after Missouri HOF induction

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Sep 14, 2025 00:25 GMT
Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham was spotted at the showdown between the NCAA's Missouri Tigers and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. Cunningham, being a former Tiger herself for the university's basketball club, supported her alma mater's football team.

Cunningham was seen holding a baby, presumably the daughter of her older sister, Lindsay. Fans on social media expressed their thoughts on Cunningham's presence at the Tigers' football game. Some reacted to the baby she was holding, while others congratulated her for being inducted into Missouri's Hall of Fame. Here's what some fans said on X:

It's been a month since we last saw Sophie Cunningham take on the hardwood. Cunningham suffered from a season-ending knee injury in mid-August. While fans are expecting to see her make a return next season, according to the Fever star, she should be fully recovered as soon as December and as late as February next year.

Sophie Cunningham shares thoughts on Hall of Fame induction

Sophie Cunningham made a name for herself during her time with the Missouri Tigers. She was one of the team's top players, averaging 17.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game in four years. Thanks to her contributions, Missouri inducted Cunningham to its Hall of Fame.

Cunningham shared her thoughts on being inducted. While she feels honored to be part of her alma mater's Hall of Fame, to the Indiana Fever star, the award also goes to her family and friends who've supported her to reach this point in her career.

"You know, it's just a special night to be back home in my hometown," Cunningham said after getting inducted. "My whole family, all my friends were here, and so I did get inducted to the Hall of Fame. But I promise you that this is an award for all of them to get me to where I'm at."
Looking at where Sophie Cunningham is in her career now, she's definitely come a long way since her days with the Missouri Tigers. She's now in her seventh year in the WNBA and has proven to be a crowd favorite in Indiana for her tenacious plays and never-say-die attitude on the hardwood.

Itiel Estudillo

Itiel Estudillo

Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles.

