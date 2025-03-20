"Looks better than Angel Reese's right" - Fever fans react as Caitlin Clark adds to her offensive arsenal with lefty finish

Currently in the WNBA offseason, Caitlin Clark is preparing to come back stronger for her second year in the league. The 2024 Rookie of the Year was seen working on her left-hand finishing ability as she gears up for the 2025 WNBA season, which will tip off in two months.

Reacting to Clark polishing the off-hand finish of her offensive arsenal, fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their opinions.

"Looks better than Reese’s right," a fan tweeted.

"Caitlin Clark left hand finish is solid. No longer a weakness. That is a huge step into her becoming unguardable. The days of left her go left are over," a fan tweeted.

"She’s working on improving her weaknesses and that’s all that matters," a fan tweeted.

"Off hand arm bar with lefty lay wrist control… she sturdy! She ready for contact," a fan tweeted.

"Much needed even though it looks bad that's still better than Angel's left hand and she's a lefty 💀" a fan tweeted.

"Knowing Caitlin Clark, she will be practicing this nonstop, even in her sleep. It will be like butter by the start of season 2," a fan tweeted.

Caitlin Clark is coming off a historic rookie campaign in the WNBA, breaking numerous league records throughout the season. The first pick of the 2024 WNBA draft averaged 19.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 41.7% from the field, including 34.1% from deep.

Clark's impressive debut season has fans excited for her performance in the 2025 WNBA season, and the Indiana Fever star is seemingly eager to deliver.

Caitlin Clark trolls Fever teammate after losing to Angel Reese's team in Unrivaled final

While Caitlin Clark did not participate in Unrivaled's inaugural season, her Indiana Fever teammate, Aliyah Boston, made it all the way to the 3x3 league's finals with the Vinyl BC. However, Angel Reese's team, the Rose BC, defeated Boston and the Vinyl 62-54 on Monday night to clinch the first Unrivaled championship.

Reacting to the news, Clark took to the comments section of Rose's victory post on Instagram to share a humorous note for Boston.

"@aliyah.boston you didn't deserve this. I'm sorry," Clark commented.

Aliyah Boston kept up the humor as she responded to Clark with sarcasm in return.

"@caitlinclark22 thanks pookie. I really needed this pick me up message from you," Boston commented.

While Angel Reese did not play in the finals due to a wrist injury, the Rose BC defeated the Vinyl BC 62-54 behind Finals MVP Chelsea Gray's 18 points, three rebounds and eight assists.

Aliyah Boston played 10 minutes in the game and added 10 points, four rebounds and two blocks to the Vinyl's losing effort.

