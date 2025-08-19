"Love you always Soph" - Caitlin Clark offers heartfelt support to Sophie Cunningham after Fever star's devastating season-ending injury

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is wishing her teammate Sophie Cunningham well after a season-ending injury over the weekend.

Ad

In Sunday's 99-93 Indiana Fever win, Sophie Cunningham went down with an injury that saw her exit the game. Following an MRI on Monday, the team announced on Tuesday morning that the guard will be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

In a post on her Instagram story on Tuesday, Clark shared the Fever's announcement while adding:

"Love you always Soph"

Caitlin Clark (@caitlinclark22) - Instagram story

The injury occurred during the second quarter of Sunday's game, which wound up going into overtime.

Ad

Trending

While driving, Sun guard Bria Hartley fell into Cunningham's right leg, leading to the injury.

The injury marks the latest blow to an Indiana Fever team that has been without 2024 Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark for 22 of their 35 games this season.

The team has stayed afloat despite the absence of Clark, posting a 19-16 record that currently sees them sitting in sixth place in the WNBA standings. With the loss of Cunningham, however, they now find themselves facing the daunting task of remaining in postseason contention without two key players.

Ad

Indiana Fever sign Sophie Cunningham replacement with Caitlin Clark still sidelined

With Caitlin Clark still on the sidelines, and Sophie Cunningham now ruled out for the remainder of the season, the Indiana Fever have signed guard Shey Peddy to a seven-day hardship contract.

Along with the news of Cunningham being ruled out for the season, the Fever announced the signing of Peddy.

Ad

Per the Fever's press release:

"Peddy, a six-year WNBA veteran, most recently appeared with the LA Sparks averaging 5.0 points and 2.7 assists over six games on a hardship contract. Prior to her time in Los Angeles, Peddy split her career with the Phoenix Mercury and Washington Mystics, starting her WNBA career in 2019."

So far, there's been no return date set for Clark, who has been absent since mid-July with a groin injury.

Ad

Despite that, Fever coach Stephanie White did give fans some good news while speaking with members of the press. Following Sunday's game, she was quoted by ESPN as saying that Caitlin Clark will hopefully be back before the end of the regular season

"That's the hope. The hope is that she's back."

With just seven games left to go in the regular season, for the Fever, Clark's return can't come soon enough.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More