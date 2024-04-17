"Love you bookiesss": Angel Reese celebrates Dwight Howard's ex Te'a Cooper's 27th 

Selected seventh overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Angel Reese is primed to start her journey in the big leagues after an impressive collegiate career. Interestingly, she shared an image with Dwight Howard's ex-girlfriend Te'a Cooper on her Instagram story as her birthday greeting to the former WNBA guard.

"Happy Birthday to my TT! I love you bookies," Reese posted.

Angel Reese and Te'a Cooper

Te'a Cooper was selected 18th overall in the second round by the Phoenix Mercury in 2020. However, due to the COVID-10 pandemic, the team had no choice but to let go of some of their players, including Cooper. Luckily, however, she was acquired by the LA Sparks, where she played for two seasons.

In those two seasons with the Sparks, Cooper averaged 8.2 points (40.1% shooting, including 33.0% from 3-point range), 1.6 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game.

Moreover, upon the announcement of Angel Reese's decision to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft during her Vogue shoot, Cooper immediately showed her support for the aspiring young guard.

Angel Reese talked about the continuous rise of women's basketball

Speaking with Bet's Rashad Grove, Angel Reese commented on the growing popularity of women's basketball and how it has been an incredible experience to be a part of it.

"I don't think about it as just being me, but I'm glad to play my part in helping to boost women's basketball," Reese said. "We want to gain as much respect as we can. Growing the game is what's important. I want little girls to know that they can do this and get to this point. I've always emphasized that."

Aside from winning the 2023 NCAA Championship with the LSU Tigers, Reese gained a reputation as one of the most competitive WNBA prospects.

With the ongoing process of lifting women's basketball to the same level as men's basketball, the former Tigers forward is part of the many young players who are paving the way.

Despite coming up short in securing the 2024 NCAA Championship, Reese is set to forge a new path with her imminent arrival in the WNBA. Now that she is on the bigger stage, Reese has an opportunity to showcase herself as a strong role model for the younger generation alongside established icons of the sport.

