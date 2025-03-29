"Love my booskieee" - Angel Reese shouts out Raven Johnson after South Carolina Gamecocks secure Elite 8 spot

Angel Reese has been active on social media, congratulating some of her best friends who are finding success in the NCAA Tournament. On Friday, the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team advanced to the Elite Eight with a 71-67 Sweet 16 victory over the fourth-seeded Maryland Terrapins.

Ad

Following the massive win, Reese took to X to congratulate junior guard Raven Johnson, who shined defensively to help overcome a tough shooting night.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"Raven such a good teammate. No matter what, she always smiling. Love my booskieee @HollywoodRaven," Reese tweeted.

Johnson finished with just three points on 1-for-6 shooting, but found ways to impact the game aside from her scoring. She grabbed six rebounds, dished out two assists and swatted two shots on the defensive end of the floor. She was also one of just two Gamecocks players to finish the game without a turnover.

Ad

Junior forward Chloe Kitts shined with a strong performance in the post, leading South Carolina with 15 points, 11 rebounds, a block and an assist.

Angel Reese congratulates Hailey Van Lith after TCU's Sweet 16 victory

On Saturday, Angel Reese took notice of a second college game after her former teammate, Hailey Van Lith, led the TCU Horned Frogs to an Elite Eight appearance. TCU downed third-seeded Notre Dame 71-62, fueled by a heroic performance from Van Lith.

Ad

She finished with a game-high 26 points, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out four assists. Reese showed love to her former LSU teammate with a post on X following the victory.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"HVL," Reese wrote.

TCU will advance to the first Elite Eight berth in program history, improving to 34-3 on the season. The Horned Frogs will take on the winner of Saturday's Sweet 16 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Tennessee Volunteers.

With Van Lith and Reese leading the way, the 2023-24 LSU Tigers finished 31-6 with an appearance in the Final Four before suffering a 94-87 loss at the hands of Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Baylor vs Duke basketball injury report and predictions, March 23: Latest on Cooper Flagg, Langston Love and more