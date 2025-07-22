  • home icon
  "Love the feature": Caitlin Clark makes thoughts known as Lexie Hull's fiancé Will Matthiessen boards Fever flight to New York 

"Love the feature": Caitlin Clark makes thoughts known as Lexie Hull's fiancé Will Matthiessen boards Fever flight to New York 

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Jul 22, 2025 11:00 GMT
&quot;Love the feature&quot;: Caitlin Clark shares true feelings as Lexie Hull
"Love the feature": Caitlin Clark makes thoughts known as Lexie Hull's fiance Will Matthiessen boards Fever flight to New York (Source: Imagn)

The Indiana Fever travelled to New York for their first game after the All-Star break, and they had a special guest on the flight in Lexie Hull's fiancé, Will Matthiessen. Caitlin Clark showed love to the former baseball star with a cordial comment on Instagram.

In a post shared by the Fever's official account, Indiana's players were photographed boarding the flight to New York.

"Big apple bound," the caption read.
Among the players, Lexie Hull and her fiancé, Will Matthiessen, were captured on the tarmac posing for a picture. In the image, Matthiessen was spotted carrying Hull's luggage while she held a couple of drinks. Clark reacted to the image, commenting:

"@willmatthiessen love the feature."
Caitlin Clark responds to Will Mathiessen on Instagram (Source: Instagram/Indiana Fever)
Caitlin Clark responds to Will Mathiessen on Instagram (Source: Instagram/Indiana Fever)

Caitlin Clark, who missed the All-Star weekend as she is recovering from a groin injury, was seen boarding the team flight ahead of their upcoming matchup against the New York Liberty. However, she will reportedly sit out of the game at Barclays Center as she continues to recover from the injury.

She also sat out the Fever's last game before the break — a tough 98-77 loss to the Liberty. Now, with one final meeting left between the two teams this season, Indiana will be eager to bounce back and settle the score.

The New York Liberty (15-6) are currently second in the table and will be hoping to narrow the lead at the top as they sit 3.5 games behind the Lynx. Alternatively, the Fever (12-11) are sixth in the standings and will look to have a bright start to the second half of their season.

Lexie Hull backs struggling Caitlin Clark amid ongoing shooting woes

Caitlin Clark has struggled with her shooting in recent weeks. The Fever guard started the season in a great fashion, shooting from all across the court. However, her form has dipped with her last seven games, shooting 7-for-49 from 3 and averaging 29.1% from the field.

Despite her slump, Lexie Hull showed her support for Clark during an interview in June.

"She'll be fine. We are not worried about it. She's a great shooter, great player, this happens to every great player," Hull said.

Clark's woeful shooting form could be credited to her injury problems. The guard has missed 11 of her team's 22 games as she struggles to play consistently in her sophomore year.

Edited by Veer Badani
