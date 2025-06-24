"Love this honestly": WNBA fans melt as Erica Wheeler's dad cooks lavish dinner and hosts two Indiana Fever stars

It has been four months since Erica Wheeler left the Indiana Fever to sign with the Seattle Storm in free agency. Even after she closed that chapter of her career, Wheeler and her family continue to show love for the individuals that she bonded with in the Hoosier State.
In a clip that went viral on X, Wheeler can be heard speaking to her father Eric after he apparently prepared a lavish dinner and invited Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston — two of her former Fever teammates — to enjoy the meal.
"So don't say I asked you," Wheeler urged her dad in the clip. "You said you volunteered this s***."
Eric then confirms that he asked Mitchell and Boston to come over, calling them "my girls."
Mr. Wheeler's gesture received a positive response from many fans online.
"This was really cute! Erica Wheeler’s Dad cooked a huge dinner and they invited Kelsey and AB to her house for dinner cause he said those are his girls! Love this honestly! Glad you’re doing well in Seattle @EWeezy_For3eezy," one fan tweeted.
The warm reception that Wheeler received over the past two years in Indiana has been duplicated in Seattle, where she is averaging 11.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg, and 3.6 apg. All these numbers are up from her last season with the Fever, when she mostly came off the bench and played just 14.0 minutes per game.
Notably, Wheeler has started for the Storm in half of their games thus far in 2025. With Seattle (9-5) currently in third place in the Western Conference standings, the 10-year veteran will be counted on to sustain or even help surpass the team's early success.
"That s*** hit different!": Erica Wheeler shares honest feelings on interactions with WNBA peers after games
Two days before the clip with her dad went viral, Wheeler went on X to share her feelings about certain interactions with fellow WNBA players.
"…when the competition/W peers pull me to the side after a game to tell me how proud they are of me!" the Storm guard tweeted. "that shit hit different! They don’t owe me that. We competing and most people don’t know how to get outside themselves 90% the time so that when do! RESPECT"
Throughout her career, the former WNBA All-Star Game MVP has been through some epic battles with the best that the league has to offer. Clearly, Wheeler's tremendous work ethic and hustle have commanded the respect of her peers.