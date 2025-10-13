"Love you lots" - Lexie Hull adores Lacie Hull in affectionate manner as pictures capture sisterly bond

Lexie Hull dropped an adorable message for her twin sister, Lacie Hull, in a recent social media post. The former Stanford standouts reunited in Austin, Texas, to celebrate a music festival. The Indiana Fever's season ended at the end of September, and they were one win away from the WNBA Finals. In an Instagram post, Lacie shared several images from the Austin City Limits Music Festival. She was with Lexie and many of their friends, enjoying music from Oct. 10 to 12 at Zilker Park. The Fever star was feeling the Texas vibe, wearing cowboy hats and boots.&quot;@aclfestival continues to be my favorite Austin holiday!!!!!&quot; Lacie wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFriends and family commented on Lacie Hull's post, including Lexie Hull, who dropped an adorable remark. &quot;Love you lots,&quot; Lexie wrote. Lexie Hull comments on Lacie Hull's post. (Photo: @lacie.hull on IG)Lexie and Lacie Hull are not from Austin, Texas. They grew up in Liberty Lake, Washington, and played college basketball at Stanford. They won an NCAA championship together in 2021. While Lexie turned pro and was drafted sixth in 2022 by the Indiana Fever, Lacie retired from basketball and began working for eBay in Austin. She now works for Tesla in the same city. Speaking to Athletes Unlimited in 2023, Lexie shared how tough her transition from college to the WNBA was because her sister wasn't with her. They were teammates in high school and college, and it was hard for Lexie not to be without Lacie. &quot;The transition from college to the WNBA was harder for me because of all of those times where I would've leaned on someone or talked to someone who understood,&quot; Lexie said. &quot;l didn't have that as readily available, so it definitely was a harder transition.&quot;After a tough rookie season in Indiana, Lexie found her role as a 3-and-D player for the Fever. He has also adapted to being ready to be a starter or come off the bench, depending on matchups. Lexie Hull entering restricted free agency this offseasonAfter four seasons with the Indiana Fever, Lexie Hull will be entering free agency for the first time this offseason. Hull is going to be a restricted free agent, which means the Fever can match any offer she receives.However, things are complicated at the moment due to the ongoing CBA negotiations. A lockout is a possibility, especially after Napheesa Collier called out WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. Collier received plenty of support from players, so it will be interesting to see if things will be resolved by the end of the month.